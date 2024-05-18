Seven More Pro-Life Activists Sentenced to Prison for Protesting at Late-Term Abortion Clinic

Seven pro-life activists were sentenced to prison this week for protesting at a late-term abortion clinic in 2020.

The activists were convicted of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and “conspiracy against rights” for a sit-in protest at the Surgi-Clinic in Washington, D.C.

Three activists were sentenced on Tuesday, and four more were sentenced on Wednesday.

The Daily Wire reports:

On Wednesday, Jonathan Darnel, Herb Geraghty, Jean Marshall, and Joan Bell were all sentenced to prison. Darnel got 34 months in prison, Geraghty got 27 months, Marshall got 24 months, and Bell got 27 months. The sentences followed Tuesday’s sentencing of Lauren Handy to 57 months in prison, as well as John Hinshaw (21 months) and William Goodman (27 months). During the protest, the pro-life protesters sang songs, prayed, locked arms in front of the facility’s staff entrance, and attached themselves with ropes and chains to block doors inside the building.

“As evidenced by today’s sentencings, the FBI and our judicial system will not tolerate the obstruction of civil rights,” said David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office. “The FBI will continue to investigate FACE Act violations in all jurisdictions, so patients and providers can exercise their right to receive or provide lawful reproductive health care without the threat of violence or intimidation.”

In 2022, Handy, obtained a box containing 115 aborted fetuses from outside the Surgi-Center. Five of them appeared to be within the 26-32 week range, which is typically considered far enough along to survive outside the womb.

Last week, the remains of five infants were delivered to DC Metro police in a condition consistent with partial birth abortion or infanticide. I’m calling for a full medical examination and police investigation to determine when and how these innocent babies died. pic.twitter.com/B2wRkKNgzs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

Handy and other anti-abortion activists called on the District of Columbia to investigate if any of the babies had been born alive, but the city refused. Partial-birth abortion remains against the law in the district.

Ashan Benedict, D.C. police’s executive assistant chief of police, said during a press conference that they appeared to have been aborted “in accordance with D.C. law [and] there doesn’t seem to be anything criminal in nature about that except for how they got into this house.” The department refused to order autopsies to confirm the claim.

The clinic is run by Dr. Cesare Santangelo, who was captured on video by Live Action News in 2013 saying that he does not provide life-saving care for viable, premature babies born after a failed abortion.