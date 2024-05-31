JUST IN: Sen. Joe Manchin Has Officially Left the Democratic Party in Wake of Trump Guilty Verdict

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has officially left the Democratic Party, announcing his departure just one day after the controversial guilty verdict in former President Donald Trump’s trial.

On Friday, Manchin, who is not seeking re-election, announced that he changed his party affiliation at the West Virginia State Capitol.

He explained that his decision was motivated by his criticism of both major parties for what he sees as “partisan extremism,” which he believes is harmful to American democracy.

“From my first day in public service in 1982, I have always focused on doing what’s best for my state and my country, without regard to party or politics. Throughout my days in elected office, I have always been proud of my commitment to common sense, bipartisanship and my desire to bring people together. It’s who I am. It’s who I will always be. I have never seen America through a partisan lens,” Manchin said in a statement.

“However, since becoming a United States Senator in 2010, I have seen both the Democrat and Republican parties leave West Virginia and our country behind for partisan extremism while jeopardizing our democracy. Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground. To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America’s sensible majority,” he added.

Manchin then shared a post on X showing himself registering as an independent.

“My commitment to do everything I can to bring our country together has led me to register as an independent with no party affiliation,” the senator wrote on X.

In 2022, after Arizona Senator Sinema changed her registration from Democrat to Independent, people were asking West Virginia Senator Manchin if he’d do the same.

“I’m not a Washington Democrat. I don’t know what else to tell you. … And if a Washington independent is — we’ll see what happens there. We’ll have to look. People are registering more for independent than any other party affiliation, they are sick and tired of it,” Manchin said at the time.

Although Manchin announced his departure from the Democratic Party, he said he would neither seek re-election to the Senate nor pursue a presidential bid.

“After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate,” Manchin said in a statement last year.

“But what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together.”