BREAKING: Democrat Senator Joe Manchin Won’t Seek Reelection – Trump Responds

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (WV) will not seek reelection in 2024 which will likely hand his seat over to a Republican.

Manchin has been in office as a US Senator since 2010.

“After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate,” Manchin said in a statement. “But what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together.”

President Trump responded to Manchin’s decision to retire.

“Because I Endorsed Big Jim Justice of West Virginia for the U.S. Senate, and he has taken a commanding lead, Democrat Joe Manchin has decided not to seek re-election. Looking good for Big Jim!” Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon.

West Virginia’s Republican Governor Jim Justice launched a bid for Joe Manchin’s seat earlier this year.

Justice announced his campaign in April at The Greenbrier in Sulpher Springs.

According to Politico, Justice was “heavily recruited by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and has been in contact with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

