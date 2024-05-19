Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Former Assistant Not Shocked By Video Showing Rapper Beating Ex-Girlfriend Cassie

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant expressed no shock at the recent video showing the rapper violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel.

Suzi Siegi, who served as Combs’ assistant from 2008 to 2009 when his relationship with Ventura began, told Liberal-controlled CNN that “there was not one cell in my body that was surprised” by the disturbing 2016 footage.

The New York Post reports,

“I felt sick and I felt violently angry,” she said she felt after watching the video. “It’s so disturbing that the video doesn’t lie.” Siegel said she spent a lot of time in limos and at parties with the couple while employed as Combs’ assistant, but “never saw him speak harshly to her or be abusive or anything like that.” “I was around him a lot and I got a feeling for who he was,” she continued. “I didn’t see anything that could get him in trouble but I think that the power dynamic in a situation like that, especially at the beginning of her career,” she said.

When they started their on-again, off-again relationship, Combs was 37, and Ventura was 19. Ventura was signed to Combs’ label, lasting business relationships through 2019.

“Imagine how that would be. And then he’s rich. And not only is he rich he controls you career,” Siegel said. She said it was her “women’s intuition” that led her to believe Combs was capable of violence, as well as they way he interacted with the people around him. “Nobody was mistreated that I saw, I didn’t feel mistreated, but it was very clear to me, again, this is intuition … he just didn’t see your humanity when he looked at you,” she said.

The security footage revealed Ventura, barefoot, escaping from Combs’ room at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles and attempting to enter an elevator. Combs, wrapped in a towel, then approaches her, grabs her by the neck, and slams her to the ground.

On the hallway floor, he kicked, dragged, and threw things at her while she was lying on her back.

The beatdown corroborates allegations outlined in a since-settled lawsuit filed by Ventura. In the filing, Ventura claims that Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the security footage. The suit was settled one day after filing. The Los Angeles District Attorneys Office said it cannot prosecute Combs based on the video since it happened beyond the state’s statute of limitations for simple and felony assault.

There have been five lawsuits filed against Combs since November alleging rape, sexual misconduct, and other offenses.

In April, federal agents made a dramatic raid on his California and Florida mansions as part of an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security team specializing in human trafficking.

Despite not facing any charges, he has persistently denied the allegations brought against him.

