RFK Jr. Offers to Debate Trump at Libertarian Party Convention, Attacks His Record on COVID and Draining ‘The Swamp Creatures’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has offered to debate Donald Trump at the Libertarian Party convention later this month.

Both Kennedy and Trump are scheduled to speak at the convention this month after the Libertarian Party invited all presidential candidates to their convention to discuss issues around freedom and limited government. Joe Biden declined their invitation.

In a post on the X platform, Kennedy began his pitch by citing polling data between the two candidates and baiting Trump with accusations that he had failed on various issues such as COVID.

I’m grateful to you for calling attention to the rigged polling methodologies that biased DNC-influenced media have used against you. We have this concern too, and I’m happy to show you the deceptive methodologies used by DNC-allied pollsters who pretend that I’m in single digits. You have correctly characterized these as “fake polls.” This is why we did our own poll with Zogby — the largest and most accurate poll of this election cycle. We had Zogby ask about head-to-head matchups. (1) You versus President Biden. (2) Me versus President Biden. (3) Me versus you. The results? You beat President Biden handily. I crush him as well, by even more. And against each other, I beat you in a nail-biter. In a three-way, you are ahead but I’m coming up strong. Two new polls (CNN and Quinnipiac) have me above the 15% debate threshold. Another (Activote) has me at 26% among young voters. And you and I are tied among America’s 70 million Independents. I’m also drawing a lot of voters from your former supporters. They are upset that you blew up the deficit, shut down their businesses during Covid, and filled your administration with swamp creatures.

Then came the offer itself:

We’re both going to be speaking at the upcoming Libertarian convention on May 24 and 25. It’s perfect neutral territory for you and me to have a debate where you can defend your record for your wavering supporters. You yourself have said you’re not afraid to debate me as long as my poll numbers are decent. Well, they are. In fact, I’m the only presidential candidate in history who has polled ahead of both major party candidates in head-to-head races. So let’s meet at the Libertarian convention and show the American public that at least two of the major candidates aren’t afraid to debate each other. I asked the convention organizers and they are game for us to use our time there to bring the American people the debate they deserve! Dear President Trump, I’m grateful to you for calling attention to the rigged polling methodologies that biased DNC-influenced media have used against you. We have this concern too, and I’m happy to show you the deceptive methodologies used by DNC-allied pollsters who pretend… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 7, 2024

Trump has yet to respond to the offer and it is unclear whether sees debating Kennedy as a good use of his time or a smart campaign tactic.

Last month, Trump described him as a “radical left lunatic” who is “far more liberal than anyone running as a Democrat,” as well as Green Party candidate Jill Stein and far-left independent candidate Cornel West.