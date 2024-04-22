JUST IN: Alvin Bragg’s Prosecutors Lie About 2016 Election in Opening Statement to Jurors

Opening statements were underway in President Trump’s ‘hush payment’ trial in New York City on Monday morning.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s top prosecutor lied during his opening statement and claimed Trump “orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election” when he paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Trump has denied the affair.

Bragg’s top prosecutor who gave the opening statement on Monday – Matthew Colangelo – previously worked in the Justice Department (Biden appointee) and is a lifelong left-wing activist.

“The defendant, Donald Trump, orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election. Then he covered up that criminal conspiracy by lying in his New York business records over and over and over again,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo – a former top Biden DOJ appointee – told jurors, according to AP.

Alvin Bragg indicted Trump last April on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Alvin Bragg didn’t explain what exactly he wanted to convict Trump of in the charging documents.

Bragg told reporters he doesn’t have to tell anyone what the underlying felony is.

This is a glaring example of a two-tiered justice system.

Recall that the FEC in 2022 fined Hillary Clinton and the DNC $113,000 for lying about funding the fake Russia dossier.

The FEC fined Clinton and said her campaign violated the rules because they failed to disclose payments funneled to Fusion GPS through DNC law firm Perkins Coie.

Hillary Clinton got a light slap on the wrist for her crimes while Trump is on trial in New York City.

But President Donald Trump sits in court and is abused and slandered by the prosecutors and presiding judge, a far left Trump-hater.

Democrats are destroying our justice system like everything else they touch before our eyes.