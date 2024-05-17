Republicans Send Letter Demanding Answers on Mistreatment of Jailed Pro-Lifers

Joe Biden’s DOJ/FBI is hunting down and jailing pro-life, conservative grandmas while ignoring Antifa and BLM militants and the radical Hamas supporters shutting down and terrorizing college campuses.

Under the Biden Regime, the DOJ has weaponized the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a 1994 law that prohibits interfering with anyone obtaining or providing “reproductive health services,” as a punishment for the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Biden formed the DOJ-led Reproductive Rights Task Force to enforce the act.

According to The Epoch Times, the FACE Act has now been used 130 times against pro-life individuals but only used three times against pro-abortion protesters.

The Gateway Pundit reported that in September 2023, Jonathan Darnel, 41, of Arlington, Virginia.; Jean Marshall, 73, of Kingston, Massachusetts; Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, New Jersey, were each convicted of a felony conspiracy against rights and a FACE Act offense.

Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx, New York; and Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh were also found guilty of conspiring to blockade access to a clinic.

Now, seven members of Congress have sent a letter to U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis Director and Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Colette S. Peters to address the concerning treatment of two of the activists, Marshall and Idoni.

Idoni has been held in prison since she was convicted and before sentencing. It is accurate to say she is being tortured by the Biden Regime.

Idoni spoke with LifeSiteNews and shared the abuses she alleges she has faced while incarcerated.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Idoni recently suffered a stroke after 22 days of solitary confinement in prison for sharing food with fellow prisoners.

The letter to Davis and Peters reads in part:

We are deeply concerned by reports suggesting that the U.S. Marshal Service did not provide medically necessary health care services to two prisoners in its custody: Ms. Jean Marshall, 74, and Heather Idoni, 59. On May 15, 2024, Ms. Marshall was sentenced to 15 additional months in prison, and Ms. Idoni is scheduled to be sentenced next week. We ask Director Davis to provide a clear and comprehensive account of the care provided to Ms. Idoni and Ms. Marshall during their time in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. ***** A summary of the medical situations reported in the cases of Ms. Idoni and Ms. Marshall is provided below. Ms. Heather Idoni Since at least August 2023, we understand that Ms. Idoni, has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. We understand she is being detained at The Central Detention Facility, known as DC Jail, located at 1901 D Street, SE, in Washington DC. Ms. Idoni has stated that she is not receiving appropriate care for a serious heart condition or for her diabetes. On May 13, 2024, LifeSiteNews reported that Ms. Idoni had suffered a stroke two weeks previously. Following the stroke, Ms. Idoni said that she “had had 3 stents placed above her heart two weeks ago and was told to take daily doses of heart medicine. However, prison officials have not given her a single dose.” LifeSiteNews reported that Ms. Idoni has repeatedly raised this issue with jail personnel. She says a jail nurse told her, after six days, that jail records indicate she received her daily dose, so Ms. Idoni is concerned that someone at the jail is falsifying her medical records.[1] Ms. Idoni told a reporter that “she was frightened that she might die.” Ms. Idoni is also reported to suffer from diabetes. She has said that DC Jail did not offer her diabetes medication and she has been without any prescription for her diabetes. LifeSiteNews noted that Ms. Idoni, who has been held at six other jails since her arrest in 2022, had been able to get her diabetes medication at each of the previous jails. Ms. Idoni told the reporter, “So, my blood sugar numbers are a hundred points higher than they normally should be … My numbers have been perfect at all the other jails.” Ms. Jean Marshall Since at least September 15, 2023, we understand that Ms. Marshall has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Until her sentencing on May 15, 2024, we understand she was being detained at William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria, Virginia. Trending: WATCH: Couple Walking Their Dog in New York City Deliver Bloody and Painful Lesson to Would-Be Attacker Ms. Marshall writes that she suffers from pain in her hip and an inability to walk. She reports that she was evaluated for osteoarthritis in both hips by Dr. Talmo of New England Baptist Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Ms. Marshall explains that she was scheduled for right hip surgery in October 2023 but was not allowed to keep her surgery date. She writes that, currently, “I am afraid to take an anti-inflammatory drug for pain due to the reflux, and today my right knee is stiff, preventing me from bending it, and so I just drag my right leg as I walk.” She also states that “my right leg was growing numb.” Thank you for your attention to this urgent inquiry. We are seeking the opportunity to speak with you directly about the situations of both individuals by no later than May 17, 2024. Our staff will reach out directly to schedule that conversation.

The letter was signed by Reps. Christopher H. Smith, Andy Biggs, Harriet M. Hageman, Chip Roy, Claudia Tenney, Debbie Lesko, Andy Harris, M.D.

