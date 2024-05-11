Pro-Life Activist and Mother of 15 Suffers Stroke in Prison – After Biden Regime Places Her in Solitary Confinement for 22 Days

As reported earlier by Margaret Flavin – Joe Biden’s DOJ/FBI is hunting down pro-life, conservative grandmas while ignoring Antifa and BLM militants and the radical Hamas supporters shutting down and terrorizing college campuses.

Under Biden, the DOJ weaponized the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a 1994 law that prohibits interfering with anyone obtaining or providing “reproductive health services,” as a punishment for the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Biden formed the DOJ-led Reproductive Rights Task Force to enforce the act.

According to The Epoch Times, The FACE Act has now been used 130 times against pro-life individuals but only used three times against pro-abortion protesters.

In 2020, a group of pro-life activists entered an abortion clinic in Washington DC and ‘blocked’ women from seeking abortions.

The DOJ said the group entered the facility and blocked access using their bodies, furniture, chains, and ropes and live-streamed their activity on social media, which, according to the DOJ, is a felony conspiracy.

In September 2023, Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx, New York; and Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh were found guilty of conspiring to blockade access to the clinic.

Idoni, a mother of 15, including 10 boys she and her husband adopted from Ukraine, is facing a sentence of up to 50 years in federal prison and over $1 million in fines for her participation in pro-life protests in Washington, D.C., Michigan, and Tennessee.

Idoni has been held in prison since she was convicted before sentencing. It is accurate to say she is being tortured by the Biden Regime.

Sentencing for Idoni and the other pro-lifers in the Washington D.C. case will take place in mid-May.

Idoni was also convicted for praying and singing hymns in the hallway of a clinic in Tennessee, and she currently awaits trial for two additional FACE violations in Michigan.

Idoni recently spoke with LifeSiteNews and shared the abuses she alleges she has faced while incarcerated.

Heather Idoni, a defendant in the Washington, D.C., FACE (Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances) Act trials, told LifeSiteNews that she has been subjected to 22 days of solitary confinement. In an exclusive interview, she said that she received this punishment for sharing food with fellow prisoners. Idoni alleged that she was allowed to walk outside her cell only for two hours in the middle of the night each day and that the lights of her cell were continually kept on. Idoni has been in prison since she was convicted last autumn.

Now there is news that Pro-Life activist Heather Idoni has suffered a stroke after her 22 days of solitary confinement in prison for sharing food with fellow prisoners.

They are jailing pro-life mothers and torturing them in isolation.

Life News reported:

The Biden administration is under fire for selectively prosecuting pro-life advocates who protested abortion inside abortion centers while ignoring hundreds of pro-abortion attacks on churches, pro-life groups and pregnancy centers. Heather Idoni is one of the dozen pro-life advocates who have been charged or convicted of violating the bogus FACE law that denies free speech rights to pro-life Americans. As LifeNews reported, the pro-life advocates have been found guilty of violating a federal law protecting abortion centers and now face the possibility of 11 years in prison. That political persecution is bad enough, but recent reports indicated Idoni was placed in solitary confinement for 22 days for sharing food with fellow prisoners. https://www.lifenews.com/2024/04/29/pro-life-advocate-placed-in-solitary-confinement-for-22-days-for-sharing-food/ Trending: MUST SEE! UK’s Winston Marshall Gives Nancy Pelosi a Proper Spanking at Oxford Union – Calls Out Joe Biden’s Dementia – Nasty Nancy FINALLY Receives the Public Humiliation She Deserves! – VIDEO Now, a new report indicates Idoni has suffered a stroke as a result of the cruel and unusual punishment. Idoni was reportedly “rushed to the hospital this week after suffering a stroke while being held at Northern Neck Regional Jail in Virginia. She is reportedly stabilized and will be taken back into custody to await sentencing on May 17.” “In an exclusive interview, she said that she received this punishment for sharing food with fellow prisoners. Idoni alleged that she was allowed to walk outside her cell only for two hours in the middle of the night each day and that the lights of her cell were continually kept on. Idoni has been in prison since she was convicted last autumn,” the report says. Idoni’s attorney says the federal prison should be following international human rights standards for the humane treatment of prisoners and there is concern tat those standards are being abrogated in her case.

