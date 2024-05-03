Republican Senator Shuts Down CNN Host After Gotcha Questions Go Wrong | Beyond the Headlines

JD Vance (R-OH) humiliated CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on her own show after she tried to ambush him with a series of gotcha questions about President Trump.
Vance pointed out how “unusual” it was for the DOJ to collude with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office to bring a nonsense case against a political opponent.
Collins then sat in silence as Vance warned how damaging Trump’s prosecution is to America’s judicial system.
Take a listen to this must-see exchange.
Maria Zeee discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!