Republican Senator Shuts Down CNN Host After Gotcha Questions Go Wrong | Beyond the Headlines

Republican Senator Shuts Down CNN Host After Gotcha Questions Go Wrong

by

JD Vance (R-OH) humiliated CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on her own show after she tried to ambush him with a series of gotcha questions about President Trump.

Vance pointed out how “unusual” it was for the DOJ to collude with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office to bring a nonsense case against a political opponent.

Collins then sat in silence as Vance warned how damaging Trump’s prosecution is to America’s judicial system.

Take a listen to this must-see exchange.

Maria Zeee discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines! 

Beyond The Headlines

