“RIGGED, DISGRACEFUL TRIAL!” — BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDS TO GUILTY VERDICTS IN RIGGED LAWFARE CASE! – VIDEO

The New York City jury reached a verdict in Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan’s lawfare case against President Donald Trump late on Thursday afternoon.

The verdict was announced after 5 PM ET.

President Trump was tried by a jury in a city that voted 87% for Joe Biden. The jury members all admitted to reading The New York Times and watching MSNBC for their news.

The verdict is in…

TRUMP WAS GUILTY ON ALL COUNTY! 34 Guilty Charges!

Prayers for President Trump and his family.

As we wait for a jury verdict, say a prayer for President Trump, his family, and our country. May God bless President Trump and the United States of America! pic.twitter.com/Iz26k9zKqb — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

Each count could result in 4 years in prison!

Judge Merchan saluted the crooked New York jury after the decision was announced.

Merchan to jurors: I really admire your dedication and hard work. You worked very hard and gave this matter the attention it deserves. — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

Here is President Trump's response after this horrific assault on America!