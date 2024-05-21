REPORT: Illegal Aliens Are Rushing to the Border Now Because They’re Afraid Trump is Going to Win in November

Illegal immigrants are apparently paying attention to political poll numbers in the United States.

Many of them are afraid that Trump is going to win in November and they’re rushing to the border as a result. They’re afraid that the free-for-all they have enjoyed under Biden will be all over and the border will finally come to an end.

Say what you will about these people, but they’re not stupid. They know Biden is in their corner and that Trump is serious about border security.

The New York Post reported:

Migrants rushing to cross border now in case Biden loses in November: ‘We don’t want Trump’ Migrants are coming to the US now because they fear President Biden could lose re-election in November and Donald Trump will shut the border. Colombian brothers Ricardo, 20, and Sebastian, 18, spoke with The Post after crossing the Arizona border illegally last week. They said they had been receiving assistance at the Yuma Regional Center for Border Health as they waited for a bus to the Phoenix airport, where they later caught a flight to New Jersey. “We think with the elections, it will be harder,” Ricardo said. “We don’t want Trump,” Sebastian said. The brothers claimed asylum after they crossed the southern border and turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents in Yuma. They said they faced threats from criminals in Colombia, leading them to flee.

The Trump campaign could make an ad based on this report.

Illegal migrants don’t want Trump to win. Because he’ll enforce the border. https://t.co/KTtPMeL8ev — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 21, 2024

I wonder why the illegal aliens are worried that Trump will be elected? https://t.co/wUoxkImgS8 — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 20, 2024

All you need to know https://t.co/8sZ8jIjXkJ — Isles47 (@isles47) May 20, 2024

Another reason, of many, to vote for him. https://t.co/tlX9X92RLl — Lucian (@lucianwords) May 20, 2024

If you care about the security of our borders, the choice could not be more clear.