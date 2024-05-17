Rep. Greg Murphy Says He Has ‘Some Evidence’ Biden Was ‘Jacked Up’ on Drugs For His Bizarre State of the Union Address (VIDEO)

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) says that Joe Biden was “jacked up” on drugs during his State of the Union Address earlier this year and that he has the evidence to prove it.

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Murphy, also a practicing urologist, said that Biden must have taken drugs in order to sustain himself through the speech.

The conversation went as follows:

MURPHY: I’ll just be very plain and simple. I was in the State of the Union address, and Joe Biden must’ve been jacked up on something that day. I absolutely believe that from a medical viewpoint, and actually have a little bit of good knowledge that that happened. He can’t stand it. He can’t stand under the lights for that long, and I don’t think he can keep a concept in his brain that long. It is going to be important that President Trump stays presidential, he did that during the last debate, he did not do that during the first debate. That he stays on track, that he shows the American people how much worse they are from four years ago and what this president has done to destroy this country. He just has to stay in his lane and act presidential, sometimes he can get off on a wheel, we all know that and love that about him. But Biden will falter and falter if he doesn’t have things right in front of him telling him what to do. BARTIROMO: What do you mean when you say he was jacked up at the State of the Union? MURPHY: I believe they gave him something to help him sustain the lights and sustain the vigor that he had. That was not Joe Biden. I was in there. He screamed for two hours. He screamed for two hours. And maybe we can talk offline and I’ll show you something that I think that proves that.” BARTIROMO: You’ll show me what? MURPHY: I think I can have some evidence that shows he was given something before that. BARTIROMO: In terms of a medicine or? MURPHY: Joe is 82, there’s a picture of him taken last week without his make up on. And guess what, he looks like an 82 year old. You can see his surgical scar on the back where he had his face lift, you can see that very plainly. He is being manufacturered and puppetereed by the Democratic Party to be president of the United States. And I fully believe that has to do sometimes with pharmacology. BARTIROMO: Congressman I’m going to follow up on that, I’d like to see more of that. That is really compelling. “What do you mean when you say he was jacked up?” Republican Rep. Greg Murphy, who is a practicing surgeon, claims President Biden was under the influence of some kind of performance enhancer during his State of the Union address…and Murphy has “evidence”. (Video: Fox Business) pic.twitter.com/zdQumaobJy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 16, 2024

Murphy is not alone in his suspicions. Trump himself has claimed that Biden must have been under the influence of an unknown substance and even suggested he take a drug test.

“He’s obviously, he’s being helped some way, because most of the time, he looks like he’s falling asleep,” Trump said in an interview back in April. “And all of a sudden, he walked up there and did a poor job. But he was all jacked up.”