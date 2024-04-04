President Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Being “High as a kite” During SOTU…”Mr. President, are you suggesting President Biden’s using cocaine?” [VIDEO]

During an interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt this afternoon, President Trump claimed Joe Biden was “high as a kite” during his State of the Union address last month.

During their interview, Hugh Hewitt asked President Trump if he’d like to debate Joe Biden. “You’ll debate him anywhere, anytime. Do you think he’ll agree to any debate?’ Hewitt asked. President Trump replied, “I don’t think so, but I hope he does. I think what happened is, you know that white stuff that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine in the White House?” President Trump asked. “I don’t know, I think something is going on there, ’cause I watched the State of the Union, and he was all jacked up at the beginning, and by the end, he was fading fast,” Trump said. He continued, “There’s something going on there. I wanted to debate him, and I think if I debate with him, he should at least be drug tested. Hugh Hewitt, who appeared shocked, asked, “Mr. President, are you suggesting Biden is using cocaine? President Trump responded, “I don’t know what he’s using, but that was not—he was higher than a kite!”

President Trump pointed out that Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union was “the worst address” he’s

“ever seen in the nation.” He continued, “That’s not a state of the union, he said adding, “He doesn’t represent us properly—that I can tell you!

President Trump finished strong, telling Hugh Hewitt that Joe Biden is “obviously being helped” because “Most of the time, he looks like he’s falling asleep, but at all of a sudden, he walked up there—and did it poor job—He was all jacked up!”

Watch the portion of the interview below, where President Trump suggests Joe Biden is on some kind of drugs and calls for him to be drug tested before Trump debates him.