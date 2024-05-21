Radical Leftist Hamas Supporters Try to Heckle Jerry Seinfeld at Live Show – It Doesn’t End Well for Them (VIDEO)

Left wing loons who support Hamas tried to heckle comedian Jerry Seinfeld during a recent live show. These people are dedicated to ruining experiences for people, whether it’s college graduation ceremonies or even a comedy show.

The crowd at Jerry’s show was having none of it. In addition to chanting Jerry’s name, they got security to remove the people. Jerry hit back with comments, too.

Mind you, this is all because Jerry Seinfeld is Jewish and supports Israel.

Breitbart News reported:

Watch: Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Anti-Israel Heckler During Stand-Up Show Seinfeld, who has been in the crosshairs of the anti-Israel activists lately due to his support of the Jewish state, had been performing in Virginia when one heckler called him a “genocide supporter” in the middle of his set. “Save the children of Gaza! No more American tax dollars for genocide!” the heckler yelled. The audience immediately greeted the heckler with a torrent of boos and told him to “shut up and get out.” “You should be ashamed of yourself! You should all be ashamed of yourselves!” the heckler shouted back. For his part, Seinfeld refused to take it lying down and immediately roasted the heckler. “This is fun. I like this. I think your message is really resonating with the crowd. People seem to be on your side,” Seinfeld said in jest. “How dare you support a genocide!” the heckler shot back. “I like it when the Jew-haters spice up the show,” Seinfeld quipped.

Watch the clip below:

Jerry Seinfeld gets interrupted in Norfolk by Pro Palestine protestors One protestor appears to be getting beat on to which Seinfeld and amidst the chaos replies “This is exciting. I like this.” “Save the children of Gaza” Seinfeld mockingly says as protestors are exited pic.twitter.com/uXA9vO2OXQ — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) May 19, 2024

These people are not only obnoxious, they’re ignorant. What’s happening in the Middle East is not a genocide. It’s a war. And it’s a war that Israel did not start.