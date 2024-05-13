Dozens of Duke Graduates and Students Walk Out on Vocal Israel Supporter and Jewish Comedian Jerry Seinfeld at Graduation

HUNDREDS of Duke graduates and students in the stadium stands walked out of commencement ceremonies on Sunday prior to Jerry Seinfeld’s speech.

Seinfeld is a staunch Israel supporter and Jewish comedian and star in the most successful sitcom in US history, named after him.

The Duke leftists didn’t care dozens, if not hundreds of the students stood up and walked out before Seinfeld could begin his speech.

Wouldn’t you just LOVE to hire one of these young Gaza-loving radicals at YOUR company?

Jerry Seinfeld received an honorary degree at Duke. It was just too much for the pro-Palestinian leftists.

In December Jerry Seinfeld traveled to Israel and met with freed hostages of Hamas and family members.

According to The Times of Israel.

“Seinfeld told the families that he feels a deep commitment to raising awareness around the world about the issue of the hostages,” according to a statement issued by the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum Headquarters. He and his family were clearly “deeply affected” by the stories of “the experiences they heard from the family members and the released hostages.”

Hamas barbarians slaughtered 1,200 innocent Jewish civilians on October 7, 2023, and took another 200+ hostage. Hamas still holds 130 hostages in Gaza.

Hamas targeted a youth concert during their massacre.

The Duke leftists really don’t seem to care.