‘Pure Fiction’: Trump Will Sue Filmmakers Who Depicted Him Raping Wife Ivana

Donald Trump is planning to sue the filmmakers behind The Apprentice, a feature-length film where he is depicted raping his late wife Ivana.

The film, which was directed by Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi and tracks Trump’s rise in the New York real estate industry, shows Trump throwing his wife to the ground and raping her.

“Did I find your G spot?” he asks her.

In a statement to Mail Online, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung confirmed that they would be taking legal action against the filmmakers for defamation:

‘We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers. This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked. This “film” is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire.

As reported yesteday, the ghoulish attendees at the Cannes Film Festival gave the film an eight minute long standing ovation.

Variety described the event:

In Ali Abbasi’s “The Apprentice,” Trump (played by Sebastian Stan) violently throws his then-wife Ivana (Maria Bakalova) to the ground and proceeds to have nonconsensual sex with her. In the controversial scene, Ivana playfully presents a book to her husband about the merits of a female orgasm. But the interaction between the two turns dark quickly, as an uninterested Trump tells his wife that he is no longer attracted to her. They argue, and then Trump throws her to the ground. As he angrily thrusts himself into her, an icy Trump sneers: “Is that your G spot? Did I find it?” Heading into tonight’s premiere, insiders insisted that the scene, which Variety previously reported on, was consensual but uncomfortable. But reactions within the Palais said otherwise. One woman in her 20s called the scene, which unfolds in the couple’s home after an argument, “gross” and referred to it as “rape” after the credits rolled. Another female attendee agreed, calling it a disturbing sexual assault.

In reality, Trump had a close relationship with Ivana despite their eventual divorce. She passed away in 2022, with her death said to have had a profound impact on him.