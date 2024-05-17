Proud Parents: Donald and Melania Trump Cheer On as Son Barron Graduates from High School

Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were present to witness their son, Barron Trump, graduate from high school this Friday.

The graduation ceremony, held at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, saw the 18-year-old receive his diploma, a testament to years of hard work and dedication in his studies.

The graduation came during a challenging time for the Trump family, as the former president is embroiled in a sham trial in Manhattan over alleged ‘hush money’ payments.

Despite the legal cloud hanging over him, Trump’s presence at the graduation was made possible by a judicial decision that paused the trial proceedings, allowing him to participate in his son’s big day, according to the New York Post.

It can be recalled that Judge Merchan told Trump a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he failed to show up to trial without a valid reason.

President Trump asked the judge if he could skip the trial for his son Barron’s graduation. Merchan said that the decision “really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial.”

“As you know, my son is graduating from high school, and it looks like the judge will not let me go through the graduation of my son, who’s worked very, very hard. He’s a great student. We’re very proud of the fact that he did so well. And he was looking forward for years to have this graduation with his mother and father there. It looks like the judges are not going to allow me to escape this scam. It’s a scam trial, Trump wrote.

The judge granted a reprieve allowing Trump to attend his son’s graduation.

“Going to Barron’s High School. Graduation. Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!! DJT,” president Trump wrote earlier.

President Trump’s motorcade arrives for Barron Trump high school graduation Congratulations, Barron! pic.twitter.com/3gHGcwjwTQ — AJ Huber (@Huberton) May 17, 2024

Here is a photo of Trump cheering on his 6-foot-7, 18-year-old son.

AWESOME photo of President Trump cheering on his son Barron at his graduation today pic.twitter.com/I322wkSCGb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 17, 2024

A video of Donald and Melania Trump enjoying Barron’s high school graduation.

President Trump and Melania at today’s graduation ceremony for their son Barron.

Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/j7j7fRypt4 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 17, 2024

Here is a video of Barron Trump receiving his diploma at graduation.

Barron Trump receives his diploma at graduation pic.twitter.com/KGOtlNSHVF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2024

The New York Post reported:

Barron previously attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York City and transferred to St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Md., during his father's term of office. The youngest Trump has largely been kept out of the spotlight during his youth, dividing his time between New York and Florida while never speaking publicly. Melania Trump — who opted for a blue suit jacket, white skirt and straw hat — has taken a central role in raising Barron and famously likes to keep him close to her. Last week, the former first lady shot down the prospect of Barron being a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention to help formally nominate his father, saying the 18-year-old had "prior commitments." The high school graduate has not yet announced where he will attend college, and the former president recently said his son's college options had been upended by recent anti-Israel protests and other unrest on campuses.

After the graduation, Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Minnesota for a Republican fundraiser. Trump is set to be the main attraction at the state GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan dinner.