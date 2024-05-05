President Trump Discusses Potential VP Candidates, Mocks Fani Willis, and Calls Jack Smith a “F**king A**Hole” During Fiery Mar-A-Lago Speech

President Trump went off on his enemies colorfully and discussed potential VP picks during a fiery speech at the Mar-A-Lago Saturday afternoon.

As the Daily Mail reported, Trump hosted around 400 donors and lawmakers for a $ 40,000-a-head fundraising lunch at his home. NBC News notes this luncheon was part of the Republican National Committee’s spring retreat.

Trump slammed Special Counsel Jack Smith as a “f**king a**hole” for trying to throw him in prison for speech crimes.

He then went on to blast Smith as an “evil thug” and “deranged.”

He also brutally mocked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as a “real beauty” and “Mrs. Wade” during his speech. The latter is particularly biting because of her notorious and corrupt affair with former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Trump also compared the Biden regime to Nazi Germany, accusing them of running a “Gestapo administration.”

However, the 45th President was not content to slam his political opponents. He also took time to tease who might select as his running mate.

NBC notes that several potential GOP vice presidential candidates are in attendance for the retreat. These include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

“I’ve got 50 people calling me, begging me, ‘I’ll cut off my right arm, sir,'” Trump said. “‘ Please, I want to be the vice president.'”

Trump gave a shoutout to Stefanik, who fiercely defended him during his impeachment trials and completely destroyed woke Ivy League presidents over their handling of anti-Semitism on their campuses.

“Everybody said she’s going to be the vice-presidential candidate,” Trump teased.

Trump previously described Stefanik as a “real killer” during a Mar-A-Lago dinner back in January.

But the 45th President also praised several other rumored candidates. He described former presidential “rival” Scott as “one of the greatest surrogates” and called Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) “incredible.”

He also had kind words for Burgum, another former “rival” during the GOP Presidential primary, calling him “really impressive.” Trump went on to praise Rubio as a “talented guy.”

Trump also offered to let donors come up on the stage if they donated $1 million on the spot. Two donors took Trump up on his offer, and one told the crowd, ‘Donald J Trump is the person that God has chosen.’