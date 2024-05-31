PETA Asks Stormy Daniels to Star in Anti-Horse Racing Ad Attacking Trump

PETA has approached porn star Stormy Daniels about starring in an anti-horse racing ad that will bash former President Donald Trump.

While it is unclear if the aging sex worker has accepted the offer, it does not seem like there is much she is not willing to do for money.

TMZ reports:

In a letter sent to the adult film actress — obtained by TMZ — PETA invites SD to collaborate on its next PSA, which rails against horse racing. The campaign is set to release ahead of the Belmont Stakes and references Stormy’s past sex confession involving the 45th prez … where she alleged Trump lasted no more than 2 minutes in bed. Alongside a mockup of the PSA, a tagline reads … “Nobody likes a two-minute ride. Turn your back on horse racing cruelty.” PETA applauds Stormy for speaking out, and encourages her to use her platform for a good cause, noting … “Every week, an average of 24 horses shatter bones and die at racetracks across the country, and the distressing number of deaths continue to mount. Last year alone, 16 horses died at Churchill Downs in the weeks leading to the Kentucky Derby.”

The animal rights extremist organization urged Daniels to consider, claiming that the washed-up sex worker’s participation could make a big difference.

PETA often sells themselves as trying to protect animals from being killed, but they hypocritically murder thousands of adoptable pets each year at their Virginia headquarters.

Documents uncovered by PETAKillsAnimals.com indicated that following an inspection of the PETA facilities, the Commonwealth of Virginia was so shocked by the number of animals they kill each year that the state inspector attempted to revoke their license to operate a shelter.

Dr. Daniel Kovich, the investigator with the VDACS that inspected PETA’s animal shelter in July 2010 determined “the facility does not contain sufficient animal enclosures to routinely house the number of animals annually reported as taken into custody.”

It turns out that PETA has never intended to keep animals that are surrendered to them.

“After reviewing two months worth of records, Kovich found that 245 of the 290 animals–84 percent–that PETA took into custody were killed within 24 hours. Only 17 were reported as adopted or in foster homes. Kovich noted that PETA’s shelter did not meet PETA’s own published guidelines for operating a humane animal shelter,” PETA Kills Animals reports.

In 2019, PETA killed 1,500 cats and dogs. The following year, PETA’s so-called “shelter” took in 2,650 animals and euthanized 67% of the 1,763 animals.