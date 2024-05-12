Part 2: Georgia SOS General Counsel Doesn’t Know if Duplicate Ballot Images Were Included in Fulton County Results

On May 7th, 2024, the Georgia State Election Board (SEB), the entity tasked with “Investigating the administration of elections and frauds and report[ing] findings to the Attorney General or responsible district attorneys,” met to discuss several complaints before them, including SEB 2023-025 (“Complaint”). The Complaint was submitted back on July 8th, 2022 and has taken almost two years to be heard by the SEB.

Part 1 of this series focused on a previous SEB complaint, Complaint 2021-181, which documented over 6,500 double/triple counted batches of ballots in the 2020 “Risk-Limiting Audit” that turned into a ‘full’ hand count. The anomalies discovered by Joseph Rossi, one of the complainants in the Complaint heard this week along with the Elections Oversight Group, resulted in a net gain of votes for Joe Biden amounting to 4,081.

The remainder of this series will center on the claims represented in the Complaint, which The Gateway Pundit has previously covered in a series.

General Counsel for the Secretary of State, Charlene McGowan, began the presentation of the investigation with a statement:

“So you will hear a great deal during this presentation about documents such as ballot images, batches loaded reports, and tabulator tapes. And all of those documentation [sic], they’re all very important. And we expect that the counties will keep those, maintain those, and make sure that they are complete. But it’s important to know that they play no role in the actual tabulation of the results in an election. Again, those results are determined by the paper ballots, which we have for 2020. “The conclusion of this investigation…is that Fulton County used improper procedures during the recount of the Presidential contest of 2020. The investigation also shows that there are some duplicative ballot images in the ballot images that Fulton County provided. And this suggests that some ballots may have been scanned more than once. But what cannot be decided conclusively, or confirmed conclusively, is whether or not those duplicative ballot images were included in the count.”

Let this sink in. Georgia Secretary of State General Counsel Charlene McGowan states: “And this suggests that some ballots may have been scanned more than once. “But what cannot be decided conclusively, or confirmed conclusively, is whether or not those duplicative ballot… pic.twitter.com/s40BV6eDzh — CannCon (@CannConActual) May 11, 2024

In the very same statement, McGowan states that ballot images, batches loaded reports, and tabulator tapes “play no role in the actual tabulation of results” and then completely contradicts herself in the next breath by stating “what cannot be decided conclusively, or confirmed conclusively, is whether or not those duplicative ballot images were included in the count.”

McGowan goes on to state that there was “contemporaneous documentation of what happened back in 2020.” This is a reference to Carter Jones Report, an “independent monitor” that was appointed by the SEB for the 2020 election. In June 2021, the AP published an article titled Observer: Georgia county’s elections messy, not fraudulent. In the article, the AP quotes Carter Jones as stating:

“It’s not what it looks like during the election. It’s what happens after the election and what it looks like at the end. Fulton was able to make their numbers zero out [emphasis added] and there was nothing that should challenge the certification of this election. “They got it over the goal line. They made their numbers add up. Yes, the vehicle was held together by duct tape and chewing gum, but it got over the goal line.”

The AP wrote:

“Jones said the election operations were characterized by systemic poor management and there were also chain of custody problems and ballot bags that often weren’t sealed. While he realizes many of those problems contribute to some people’s doubts about the security of the election, he said the fact that he was there and “neurotically took notes” during the many hours he spent observing should provide some comfort.”

Jones also claimed that Fulton County’s problems were “becoming serious” and that “they’ve got butterfingers.”

Fast-forward more than three years and countless hours investigating the results by citizen-led groups and we arrive at the Secretary of State’s General Counsel telling the SEB that it “cannot be decided conclusively, or confirmed conclusively…whether or not those duplicative ballot images were included in the count.”

But they have the paper ballots, thanks to a litigation hold.

That litigation hold stems from a case to examine those ballots that has been waiting for an assignment to be heard in Georgia for 508 days since the Supreme Court’s decision.

Back in December 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported on the Georgia Supreme Supreme Court’s ruling that assured VoterGA and Garland Favorito do, in fact, have standing to bring a case that calls for the independent inspection of the physical paper ballots in Fulton County.