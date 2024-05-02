OUTRAGE: George Washington Statue Still Covered in Palestinian Terrorist Rag and Flag at GW University; Rep. Lauren Boebert Only One Who Tried to Intervene (Video)

The statue of George Washington at George Washington University located just blocks from the White House is still being desecrated by communist-Islamist revolutionaries who took over University Yard (U-Yard) during a campus riot late last week, only now the Palestinian terrorist (keffiyeh) totally covers Washington’s face, making him look like an Islamist terrorist.

On Wednesday, protesters surrounded Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) when she tried to remove the Palestinian flag from the George Washington Statue, preventing her from removing the flag. Apparently none of the GOP members with her tried to help her liberate the statue. The Congressmen were on campus for a meeting with administrators and to hold a photo-op at U-Yard.

April 29:

May 2: Photo taken Thursday by Fox News reporter David Spunt posted by Bret Baier (note: GWU is located just a few blocks west of the White House, not miles.):

As @POTUS speaks on the chaos in college campuses from the White House – here is the 1st President’s statue a few miles away at GWU in DC. H/t @davidspunt pic.twitter.com/lQtsmobirz — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 2, 2024

Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman posted front and back photos of the George Washington statue. Times for Islamic prayers at the protests are listed on the upper right comer of the ‘Community Guidelines’–but “NO ZIONISM”

Here’s the most recent look of the George Washington statue. pic.twitter.com/qfONG69NAW — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 2, 2024

On Wednesday, several Republican members of Congress went to U-Yard after meeting with GWU administrators, reported the GW Hatchet (excerpt):

Six Republican members of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee visited the pro-Palestinian encampment in University Yard on Wednesday, where they called on D.C. officials to arrest protesters involved in the demonstration. Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), William Timmons (R-SC), Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Eric Burlison (R-MO) met with GW officials, walked through the encampment and then held a press conference on H Street where they lambasted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and local police for reportedly rejecting GW’s request to clear the encampment. The members’ visit comes after the committee called on Bowser and MPD Chief Pamela Smith on Wednesday to testify next week following their reported refusal to sweep U-Yard and H Street. Students from eight D.C. universities, including GW, have camped in U-Yard for a week to protest the war in Gaza and call for their universities’ divestment from Israel and protection of pro-Palestinian students… …Boebert also tried to remove a Palestinian flag wrapped around the George Washington statue at the front of U-Yard while walking through the encampment. “It is private property, and this is America, and this should come down,” Boebert said to protesters near the flag before walking away.

Video of Boebert posted by independent reporter Andrew Leyden: