Breaking: Rioting Pro-Hamas Students Tear Down Barricades at George Washington University Just Blocks From White House; Palestinian Flag and Keffiyeh Draped on Statue of Nation’s First President

Several hundred pro-Hamas students, angered by an attempted arrest of a protester by police, rioted at George Washington University overnight, located a few blocks west of the White House in Washington, D.C. The students tore down barricades that had blocked off an earlier attempted ‘occupy’ protest on campus grounds at University Yard (U-Yard). The students retook U-Yard, erecting tents and planting Palestinian flags on the pile of barricades. A Palestinian flag and keffiyeh draped on a statue of our nation’s first President George Washington at the start of the protest several days ago were still desecrating America’s founding father.

The protest is part of an attempt to foment communist revolution in the U.S., using college campuses as a focal point, with an alliance of terrorist supporting communists and Islamists.

GWU had cleared the ‘occupy’ protest at U-Yard several days ago and was allowing only about twenty protesters to remain. The D.C. government refused to help, reportedly fearing bad optics. D.C. allowed the protesters to take over a city street in front of the campus area for the weekend. Like magic, dozens of tents looking just the ones at other campus protests sprung up on H Street.

Before the riot, GWU had sent out a statement to alumni Sunday night explaining their handling of the protest:

GWU administration sent out this update to alumni this evening on their flailing response to the sprawling protests pic.twitter.com/0lSP083Xqn — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 29, 2024

Late Sunday night, campus police officers were prevented by the protesters from arresting one of the activists. A riot ensued where the barricades were torn down.

Around just before midnight the barricades surrounding the encampment fell at #GWU and people flooded into the plaza. Tossing the barricades into a pile in the center of University Yard. (📷 for @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/4FMz4EpWD2 — Kent Nishimura (@kentnish) April 29, 2024

Video of the H Street weekend encampment before the riot, “Outside groups are providing all kinds of help to radical students”:

Encampment has taken over and closed H Street. Does @MayorBowser and @CMBrookePinto support anti-Semitism? pic.twitter.com/chOx7cVqz0 — CapitolIntel (@CapitolIntel) April 27, 2024

Pro-Hamas students at @GWtweets expanded their encampment tent on H Street in D.C., blocking the road. GWU requested that the @DCPoliceDept remove them, but @dcmayorsoffice opposed fearing negative publicity. Outside groups are providing all kinds of help to radical students. pic.twitter.com/AJoxSUmgXb — Navid Mohebbi نوید محبی (@navidmohebbi) April 28, 2024

organizers call for protection of people’s encampment – protesters who have set up tents in H street video: gabrielle mcnamee pic.twitter.com/x9mOdSUGQn — tyler davis (@tylerrdavis_) April 27, 2024

Video of the “de-arrest” that set off the riot:

George Washington University now

COPS ATTEMPT TO ARREST STUDENT IN DMV SJP ENCAMPMENT AND COMMUNITY SUCCESSFULLY DEARRESTS!

COMMUNITY SUPPORT IS ESSENTIAL! ALL OUT TO GW pic.twitter.com/qhiWDHFYbe — Kholoud (@Kholoud24583790) April 29, 2024

Photos and videos of the torn down barricades. Heavy use of chanting to foment revolution on campus:

Students and community members have re-taken the George Washington University occupation in DC, breaking through barriers and piling them onto the middle of the occupied yard. After the DC police attempted to arrest a student, the community also successfully de-arrested them. pic.twitter.com/yOQNyAb6Li — The News Room (@TheNewsRoom0) April 29, 2024

current scene inside encampment, protesters standing on top of pile of pulled down barricades pic.twitter.com/Rvndf7RFzj — tyler davis (@tylerrdavis_) April 29, 2024

GWU students have torn down the barricades surrounding their encampment and piled them in the middle of the U Yard quad on campus. pic.twitter.com/9pNkhvXcNO — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 29, 2024

“Say it loud and say it clear, liberation is near!”

protesters on street forming human chain to protect those inside U-Yard pic.twitter.com/8OoBHyXnUR — tyler davis (@tylerrdavis_) April 29, 2024

more shots of tents across the entirety of U-Yard pic.twitter.com/WRcVIdivOG — tyler davis (@tylerrdavis_) April 29, 2024

“From U-Yard to Palestine, globalize the intifada!”

At George Washington University. “Peaceful protesters” broke through the barricades and chant “globalize the intifada” pic.twitter.com/7at76fQSKB — Ariiiiii (@mommysmaztoball) April 29, 2024

Protesters at GWU have smashed through the barricades and retake U-Yard. pic.twitter.com/ZRoOpfRoFs — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 29, 2024

“I believe that we will win!”

"I believe we will win" What the students of George Washington University chanted during the pro-Palestine sit-in. pic.twitter.com/aEG3PH5FMr — stand4justice (@JayZee1948) April 29, 2024

The student newspaper GW Hatchet is posting live reports:

Action by police is expected in the morning–or not.

Until then, “Who’s not leaving? We’re not leaving!”