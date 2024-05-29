NYC Serial Puncher Indicted on Hate Crime Charges Over ‘Anti-Female, Anti-White, and Antisemitic’ Attacks

Skiboky Stora, 40, one of New York City’s alleged serial punchers, was indicted on hate crime charges on Tuesday.

Stora is accused of a string of “anti-female, anti-white, and antisemitic” attacks across the city.

“Skiboky Stora allegedly committed a series of hate-motivated incidents against several individuals based on their perceived gender, race and religion,” Manhattan District Attorney Bragg said in a statement announcing the charges.

Bragg continued, “Much of what defines our city is respect and acceptance of all people. Nobody should have to fear for their safety because of their identity. I thank our prosecutors for their unwavering commitment in seeking justice for these victims.”

Stora is accused of randomly attacking strangers from September 2023 through March 2024.

Fox News reports:

The most recent attack occurred on March 25, when a 23-year-old woman in the Chelsea neighborhood was hit, prosecutors said. That incident attracted widespread attention after the victim posted about it on TikTok, resulting in millions of views, and several other people described similar attacks in social media posts. Influencer Halley McGookin — who goes by “Halley Kate” — made a tearful video describing the attack. She was walking past Stora, when he allegedly punched her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground, Bragg said.

A Jewish couple was also attacked while walking their dogs in Union Square in November 2023.

In October, he had elbowed a “fair-skinned” woman who was walking near him.

The first assault linked to Stora was in September 2023, when he elbowed a 17-year-old white student in the neck.

Stora ran for city council last year.