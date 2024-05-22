North Dakota RINO Candidate for US Congress Teams Up with Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney

The Republican primary for North Dakota’s at-large congressional seat will be held on June 11, and one candidate appears to be getting increasingly desperate.

Rick Becker, a plastic surgeon who ran as an independent for U.S. Senate in 2022 after losing his bid for the Republican nomination at the state GOP’s convention, paid transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney $350 to film a campaign ad attacking his conservative opponent, Julie Fedorchak.

Getting this video made was pretty dang fun. Dylan Mulvaney, though I doubt he knows who Julie Fedorchak is, did an excellent job highlighting her work against coal plants in North Dakota and her desire to work with RINO’s in DC. Well worth the Cameo fee for the laugh and to… pic.twitter.com/PfoySlfQlG — Dr. Rick Becker (@DrRickBecker) May 21, 2024

Fedorchak is endorsed by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND), two strong allies of President Trump. Becker touts the endorsements of Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Chip Roy (R-TX), who all supported Governor Ron DeSantis in his failed bid to stop Trump from becoming president again.

Mulvaney, a biological man who pretends to be a woman, gained a higher public profile when he interviewed President Joe Biden in 2022. The pair attacked Republican states for restricting surgical procedures for minors who want to be transgender, with Biden saying, “in some states, it’s just outrageous, and I think it’s immoral. The trans part’s not immoral, what they are trying to do to trans persons is immoral.”

Mulvaney has said that he had surgery to make his facial structure more feminine. While it’s unclear whether Rick Becker has ever performed this type of transgender-friendly procedures at his practice, he does specialize in breast and vagina surgery, according to his website.

As a member of the North Dakota legislature in 2019, Becker voted against a resolution urging Congress and President Biden to fund construction of a border wall, and ensure compliance with federal immigration laws.

Becker was also only one of a few members to vote against increased penalties for child abuse and bills strengthening the law against indecent exposure towards a child and sexual abuse of a child.

In March 2023, Mulvaney made headlines by posting a sexually-charged video in which he pretended to be a six-year-old girl.