Newly Published Records Show FBI Officials Were Instructed To ‘Stand Down’ The Day Before Jan. 6 After Targeted Individuals From a Group They Had Infiltrated Decided Not to Come to DC

The Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to cover-up how the government entrapped Americans who demonstrated at the January 6 Save America rally.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the FBI released a trove of internal documents on May 7 on “The Vault” section of its website titled “United States Capitol Violence and related Events of January 6, 2021 Part 35.”

Email correspondence among FBI officials in the days leading up to Jan. 6, real-time reactions to violence at the fedsurrection, and guidance of the bureau’s response to the Capitol riot are among the 107 pages of newly released documents.

But the most interesting aspect of the FOIA drop is the information the bureau concealed. The increasingly lawless agency, that continues to surveil and terrorize Americans who protested that day, heavily redacted nearly every page of the records, hiding all evidence potentially indicating malfeasance.

Despite a frustrating number of the pages being redacted, some interesting tidbits remain among the scraps.

An email thread with the subject line, “Stand down. See Below” was sent at 5:46 pm the day before the massive crowd of demonstrators was bombed, gassed and shot by police at the Capitol.

“We are standing down in [REDACTED]. The predicated subjects have been [REDACTED]. [REDACTED] is being informed. The only people from the group who are continuing to DC are non-subjects, who are not carrying weapons, and appear to be solely involved in legal First Amendment protesting,” states one of the emails from the thread.

The vast majority of this email thread is redacted, so it’s unclear what the “stand down” order was in relation to. pic.twitter.com/7cZJLiwEaw — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 8, 2024

“Thank you all for quickly stepping up today!” an employee wrote back in response.

Recipients included in the email thread are not identified. Only one employee’s title was revealed: a supervisory intelligence analyst for the FBI’s DC office.

Here is an image of the email.

The dates on the batch of FBI emails obtained by leftwing activist group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics span from Jan. 2 to Jan 14, 2021.

The trove of redacted emails released by the FBI on May 7 includes correspondence between members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force forewarning violence.

“Hi all, [REDACTED] asked earlier about [REDACTED] subjects coming to the [National Capitol Region] this week who have been [REDACTED]. Per [REDACTED] and [REDACTED] (cc’d), below is information regarding [REDACTED] subjects travelling to the NCR [REDACTED].”

In another heavily redacted email from Jan. 4, 2021, shows that the JTTF treating the upcoming Stop the Steal rally as a “usual” event.

“Usual early [warning order] for something brewing. There are a few people posting intent to come down to DC to do harm on the 6th. [REDACTED] are working in which [REDACTED]. [REDACTED] … and there are likely to be others … That is all I have. You should at least be [REDACTED] from here on out,” the Jan. 4 email said.

Obviously, the FBI has much to hide.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R. -LA, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee’s border subcommittee contends FBI agents entrapped demonstrators during the Capitol riot. Higgins insists “ghost busses” filled with FBI agent provocateurs incited violence among the protesters.

The four-term Louisana Republican predicts the federal prosecution of the January 6 protesters will fall apart when the House of Representatives finishes releasing the security tapes from that day.

