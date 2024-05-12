New Jersey Voters Say Trump Can Flip the State Red in 2024: ‘There’s Momentum’ (VIDEO)

Trump has made it clear that he is making a major play for the state of New Jersey in 2024 and he is smart to do so.

One need look no further than the massive turnout for his rally in Wildwood this weekend.

FOX News recently spoke to a few voters from the state about this and they all agreed that Trump can flip New Jersey red this fall.

NJ voters say Trump could flip state red despite legal woes: ‘There’s momentum’ A panel of N.J. voters joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss why they believe the former president has a shot to secure those electoral votes in November as he campaigns in between his various legal appearances. “It’s not having a negative impact, so if anything, it’s going in the opposite [direction] because they can’t believe that this is happening to a civilized nation,” resident Roy Paret told co-host Todd Piro on Friday. “What’s happening with their trial is really what you would think would happen either in communism or a Third World country, so this, I say, is definitely helping.” “When he has free time, of course he has to stay local. He went to the bodegas in Harlem. He’s doing things in New York, and 100% this will help him, I feel, in multiple states, and it’s showing already,” he continued. “And New Jersey, I agree, will turn red this time around as long as they can follow up on voter integrity [and] check out voter IDs. I feel New Jersey will be switching just like many other states out there.”

NJ voters say "there's momentum in New Jersey" and the NY show trial "is not having a negative impact, so if anything, it's going in the opposite [direction]…what's happening with the trial is really what you would think would happen either in communism or a Third World… pic.twitter.com/eONl3jebrj — Julia (@Jules31415) May 10, 2024

Don’t forget, in 2021 Republican Jack Ciattarelli came extremely close to winning the governor race in New Jersey. The election was closer than anyone expected it to be. That spirit is still out there.