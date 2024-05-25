New Illinois Bill Mandates “Climate” Brainwashing in Schools

In yet another surrender to the global agenda of the far-left UN and the World Economic Forum, a new proposed bill in Illinois seeks to mandate climate change brainwashing in public schools across the state.

Illinois House Bill 4895 would require students to be taught that human activities are causing global warming and provide state-supported “solutions” to the alleged crisis.

From the bill:

Amends the Courses of Study Article of the School Code. Provides that, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year, every public school shall provide instruction on climate change, which shall include, but not be limited to, identifying the environmental and ecological impacts of climate change on individuals and communities and evaluating solutions for addressing and mitigating the impact of climate change and shall be in alignment with State learning standards, as appropriate. Provides that the State Board of Education shall, subject to appropriation, prepare and make available multi-disciplinary instructional resources and professional learning opportunities for educators that may be used to meet the requirements of the instruction. Effective July 1, 2025.

The Illinois State Board of Education will also prepare “multidisciplinary instructional resources” and “professional development” opportunities for teachers to ensure the agenda’s permeation.

While the state pushes “climate change,” Critical Race Theory, and the sexualization of children in schools, academic rigor in the state continues to slip lower and lower.

The Illinois State Board of Education’s report card is dreadful.

In 30 schools in Illinois, not a single student can read at grade level, 22 of which are in the City of Chicago.

In 53 schools, not a single student can do math at grade level, 33 of which are in Chicago.

House Bill 4895 is one of three climate change education bills currently active in the Illinois legislature. The others are Senate Bill 3644, which is similar to 4895, and House Bill 4319, both of which are still in committee.

Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that kids today suffer from ‘climate mental health’ issues.

If young people have anxiety about the climate, maybe it’s because Democrats, the media, and now public schools keep saying that the world is going to end.

According to a 2021 Lancet study that surveyed 10,000 young people in 10 countries, more than 59 percent were very or extremely worried about climate change and felt the following emotions: sad, anxious, angry, powerless, helpless, and guilty.

More than 45% of respondents said their feelings about climate change negatively affected their daily life and functioning with 75% saying that they think the future is frightening.

Another component of the survey revealed that climate anxiety and distress were also correlated with perceived inadequate government response and associated feelings of betrayal.

Fomenting anxiety and distrust fits nicely with the UN and the World Economic Forum's apparent goal of disrupting and replacing governments.

Illinois seems determined to do its part to keep students anxious and distrustful.