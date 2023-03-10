Kamala Harris Claims Kids Are Suffering From ‘Climate Mental Health’ Issues (VIDEO)

During a recent event in Florida, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that kids today suffer from ‘climate mental health’ issues.
It’s ironic.
If young people have anxiety about the climate, maybe it’s because Democrats and people in media keep saying that the world is going to end in ten years.
RedState reports:
During Vice President Kamala Harris’s comments at the recent “Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference” in Miami Beach, the veep busted out what I’m sure she thought would come across as pleadingly serious. I mean, check out that look on her face. Professionalism prohibits me from saying something snarky about looking constipated, of course, by I digress. [Ahem.]
Harris told the gathered faithful about her alleged discussion with young Kool-Aid drinkers climate activists who allegedly told her about how they were struggling with “climate mental health” issues. No, really. Ready? Don’t miss the melodramatic soap opera-ish gesturing, it’s awesome.
One of the young leaders was talking to me about climate mental health. I said ‘Tell me what’s going on with your peers.’ Climate mental health.
I said ‘I think I understand that, but unpack it [rolling-eyes emjoji] for me. She talked about how her peers are thinking about it, and one example is whether when they’re ready, could they start a family. Worried about what that would mean. And the stress of it.
They were talking about it in terms of their peers trying to figure out if they’re gonna have to get a job and whether they’re gonna have to make a living, but what can they do and how can they adapt their education that they’re having now to their activism?
Here’s the video:
Kamala Harris thinks kids struggle with "climate mental health," and stress about having to actually work instead of being activists. pic.twitter.com/i0FVq9SEEh
— MRCTV (@mrctv) March 9, 2023
Young people today had a much brighter future under Trump than they do under Biden.
If they are leftists, they wouldn’t believe that, but it’s true.