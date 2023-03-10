Kamala Harris Claims Kids Are Suffering From ‘Climate Mental Health’ Issues (VIDEO)

During a recent event in Florida, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that kids today suffer from ‘climate mental health’ issues.

It’s ironic.

If young people have anxiety about the climate, maybe it’s because Democrats and people in media keep saying that the world is going to end in ten years.

RedState reports:

During Vice President Kamala Harris’s comments at the recent “Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference” in Miami Beach, the veep busted out what I’m sure she thought would come across as pleadingly serious. I mean, check out that look on her face. Professionalism prohibits me from saying something snarky about looking constipated, of course, by I digress. [Ahem.]

Harris told the gathered faithful about her alleged discussion with young Kool-Aid drinkers climate activists who allegedly told her about how they were struggling with “climate mental health” issues. No, really. Ready? Don’t miss the melodramatic soap opera-ish gesturing, it’s awesome.