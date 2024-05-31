MUST WATCH: Megyn Kelly Goes NUCLEAR on Trump Verdict – Says Democrats ‘Will Rue The Day’ – Republicans Must Prosecute Biden, Obama and Clinton to ‘Save The Republic’ (VIDEO)

The days of Megyn Kelly’s feuds with Donald Trump are well and truly over.

In what has been widely denounced as a show trial, Trump was found guilty on Wednesday evening on all 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

In an epic rant on her eponymous talk show, Kelly laid into the verdict and warned that Republicans must target Democrats such as Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in order to seek retribution.

Here is a transcript of her remarks:

It is a before-and-after moment for America. What just happened today is a line we can’t uncross. And these Democrats will rue the day they decided to use lawfare to stop a presidential candidate. I’m not talking about violence. I’m talking about tit for tat. You just wait and it won’t be Hunter Biden the next time. It is going to be Joe Biden. It could potentially still be Barack Obama. It could still potentially be Hillary Clinton. We’re going to have to look at what the statutes of limitations are, on the various crimes they surely committed. We’re going to have to look at passing laws to revive those dead crimes, felonies or misdemeanors so that those cases can be brought out of time. That’s what may be in the interests of justice. Just like they did for E. Jean Carroll with a New York state law that was passed just so that she could sue him. That’s what happened. Turned about as fair play and John Yoo, an amazing lawyer who worked in the Bush administration, Department of Justice, has a great piece out today how that is the only way they’ll learn. The only way to save the Republic now is to give them a taste of their own medicine.

Megyn Kelly calls for retribution and revenge. We’re going to start putting Democrats in prison.pic.twitter.com/81yXbIzTmv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 31, 2024

What more can you add to that?