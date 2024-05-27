MSNBC’s Joy Reid Calls Rep. Byron Donalds a MAGA Prop ‘Black Guy’- Donalds Fires Back (Video)

Far, far-left MSNBC host Joy (less) Reid followed a common vile leftist tactic when it comes to those who won’t be told how to think by Democrats.

Reid referred to Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) as the “Black guy” Republicans deploy as phony proof of support from African-Americans.

Reid’s comments came after Donald appeared at a rally for President Trump on Thursday in the deep-blue Bronx. The event, which drew a crowd estimated between 20,000 and 30,000, featured a diverse audience.

On Friday, Reid said, “The one Black guy that Republicans love to roll out as fake proof that Black people, the Blacks, are MAGA, they’re MAGA. It’s a joke, and just as credible as when they said they were going to make that guy Speaker of the House.”

On Sunday, Donalds fired back at Reid on Fox News Sunday, labeling the MSNBC host’s comments as an attempt to tear him down for his success.

“I find Joy’s comments to be nothing more than crabs in a barrel,” Donalds told Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream. “Just because I have a different viewpoint, different way of looking at the world, different politics, now, all of a sudden, I’m being used. You can make an argument that MSNBC is using her.” ***** Donalds said the diverse crowd that congregated at Trump’s Bronx-based rally was a result of Democrats creating a “disaster” in New York City and nationwide. “You had a very diverse crowd, people from the Bronx, Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, Black people, White people, all there supporting President Trump, because they’ve seen the disaster that is New York City,” Donalds said on Sunday. “They’ve seen the disaster that has come to the United States of America because of the master of disaster, Joe Biden himself, and they want Donald Trump back.” Donalds added that Trump isn’t trying to divide Americans based on race. “We’re looking at expanding the political map, not shrinking it based upon race or anything else, because that’s what Joy Reid and Joe Biden and the rest of them want to do,” Donalds said. “They want to shrink the political map based upon previous dogma and racial lines. “That is not what President Trump’s focus is,” he said. “His focus is on all of America.”

