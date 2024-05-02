Vile Leftist at Campus Protest Calls Black Republican Rep. Byron Donalds a ‘Race Traitor’ and ‘Uncle Tom’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, was at one of the campus protests at George Washington University this week, when a man accused him of being a ‘race traitor’ and of being an ‘Uncle Tom.’

Nothing triggers a leftist like a black Republican.

Isn’t it great when leftists openly identify themselves as idiotic bigots?

RedState reported:

Valid comparisons between these demonstrations and the Antifa/Black Lives Matter-led riots from 2020 and the Occupy Wall Street encampments from 2011 have also been made, with Soros funding connections also being alleged – and confirmed. It is perhaps with all of that in mind that Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) dunked an unhinged agitator during a tour of the George Washington University pro-Hamas encampment on Wednesday with an implied question about the man’s age. Here’s how the exchange went down: “How much is AIPAC paying you, you bastard?” the man sneered as Donalds brushed the remark off, the footage shows. “How much is AIPAC paying you, you race-traitor,” the man added, prompting a head-turn from Donalds, 45, and groans from some in the crowd surrounding the lawmaker. “Outside agitators aren’t allowed. You’re working for a foreign entity, you bastard,” the man went on as he was motioned away. The “peaceful protester” also called Donalds the derogatory racial slur “Uncle Tom.” Donalds looked at the guy momentarily before insinuating that it was him who was the “outside agitator,” not Donalds. “That guy’s really old to be in college,” Donalds replied, before resuming what he was saying elsewhere to other students and reporters.

Here’s the video:

Byron Donalds called "race traitor" and "Uncle Tom" by protester at GW@ByronDonalds claps back with "That guy's really old to be in college." pic.twitter.com/02uYn5aDRt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2024

Donalds handled the situation with class, because that’s the kind of man he is, unlike the racist dope who heckled him.