More Than Half Of US Voters Want Illegal Immgigrants Rounded Up And Kicked Out: New Poll

Democrats may have effectively convinced their base during the Trump administration that building a wall and securing a border is racist.

But the Biden regime’s open border policies, in which illegal aliens from around the world are given free housing, transportation, the opportunity to vote, and get-out-of-jail cards to reside in the United States indefinitely, is outraging voters on both sides of the aisle.

A whopping 56 percent of registered voters said most or all illegal aliens in the US should be rounded up and kicked out of the country, according to a new Reuters/Ispos poll.

The poll shows 36 percent of voters support incarcerating illegal aliens in detention camps until they are deported.

Ten percent surveyed were unsure whether they should be detained in camps.

“Voters’ views on immigration align more with [Biden’s] predecessor, Donald Trump, who vows to crack down on migrants if he beats Biden in the 2024 presidential contest,” Daily Mail reports.

Pressed on the possibility of building new migrant detention camps, Trump maintains the deportation process for illegals will be so swift when he returns to office there will not be a need for building additional detention centers.

“I would not rule anything out,” the former president told TIME Magazine in April. “There wouldn’t be that much of a need for them, because of the fact that we’re going to be moving them out. We’re going to bring them back from where they came.”

“It’s possible that we’ll do it to an extent but we shouldn’t have to do very much of it, because we’re going to be moving them out as soon as we get to it. And we’ll be obviously starting with the criminal element.”

A staggering 85 percent of Republican voters said most or all immigrants in the US illegally should be deported, compared to 26 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of independents.

Some 62 percent of registered Republicans agreed, compared to 12 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of Independents.

Reuters conducted the online poll which surveyed 3,208 registered voters nationwide.

Democrat voters are even more agitated by the migrant crisis in major cities like New York. Another recent poll shows 75 percent of Democrat voters see the migrant crisis as “very serious” following an influx of 130,000 illegal aliens in the past year.

Meanwhile, as Joe Biden’s mental faculties ostensibly decline, the 81-year-old has welcomed migrants from around the world with open arms.

As soon as Biden took office, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens were being provided yellow envelopes as they boarded planes to different states across the country.

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer documented the massive influx of migrants and the illegal human trafficking operation at the southern border in March 2021, three months into the OBiden administration.

Military aged males comprise the plurality of migrants flooding into the United States.

In the run-up to the election, amid an outcry of traditionally Democrat voters over the rampant illegal immigrant influx, the Biden regime is desperately toughening its approach to the border, pandering for political advantage.

According to agency statistics, ICE began to deport some of the millions that now reside in the US at the end of last year, removing 66,000 people from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, the most aggressive attempt to deport the illegals, upholding the rule of law, by the Biden administration yet.

It remains unclear how many people are in the United States illegally.