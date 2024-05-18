More Than Half of All States are Suing the Biden Admin Over Title IX Changes Favoring Transgender Students

A total of 26 states are currently suing the Biden administration over changes to Title IX favoring transgender students.

Under the new Title IX rules from the U.S. Department of Education, schools cannot discriminate “based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.”

The changes, which go into effect on August 1 — just in time for the new school year, require institutions “to take prompt and effective action when notified of conduct that reasonably may constitute sex discrimination in their education programs or activities.”

Those who do not comply will lose federal funding.

The lawsuits have been filed by Republican Attorneys General from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

All of the AGs are members of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Alaska, Kansas, Utah, and Wyoming sued the Department of Education on Tuesday, accusing it of trying to “politicize our country’s educational system to conform to the radical ideological views of the Biden administration and its allies.”

The complaint notes that teachers, coaches, and school officials will be forced to “acknowledge, affirm, and validate students’ ‘gender identities’ regardless of the speakers’ own religious beliefs on the matter in violation of the First Amendment.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall accused Biden of using federal funding to force radical gender ideology on red states.

“Since taking office, Joe Biden has brazenly attempted to use federal funding to force radical gender ideology onto states that reject it at the ballot box,” Attorney General Marshall said in a statement. “Now our schoolchildren are the target. The threat is that if Alabama’s public schools and universities do not conform, then the federal government will take away our funding. Rest assured, Biden will not be successful.”

Attorney General Marshall continued, “Alabama parents do not share the Biden Administration’s goal of genderlessness in our schools. They remember what happened in Loudon County, Virginia, and in other schools across the country when governments sacrificed the needs and concerns of every female student to accommodate a few males. That is why Alabamians have supported laws that protect girls’ sports and girls’ bathrooms, as well as laws that prohibit gender ideology from being taught in the classrooms of our youngest pupils.”

“I am pleased to be among the first to challenge this ill-conceived rule that would infringe on the constitutional rights of students, parents, faculty, and the State of Alabama itself.” The attorney general concluded, “This rule highlights Biden’s seemingly endless cascade of failures when it comes to looking out for everyday Americans. I expect the rule to be struck down swiftly.”