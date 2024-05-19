Moms for Liberty Awarded $70K in Lawsuit Settlement After Being Kicked Out of California Library

Conservative parental rights organization Moms for Liberty has been awarded $70,000 in a settlement after being kicked out of a California library.

In August, the group was holding an event discussing transgender biological males participating in female sports at the Mary L. Stephens Library in Davis.

During the event, library staff asked them to leave.

California Public Library Silences Female Athlete pic.twitter.com/dHYaxBFlr1 — CA Family Council (@CAFamily) August 21, 2023

“The library violated our First and 14th Amendment rights,” Allie Snyder, a member of the organization and one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit told the local ABC 10.

“The library changed its policies to promote the First Amendment rights of all people who use libraries in Yolo County. And it also agreed a payment of damages and attorneys fees for shutting down that event initially,” Matthew Hoffmann, with Alliance Defending Freedom, told the outlet.

Hoffman is one of the attorneys who was representing Snyder and the organization.

The settlement also allowed the organization to make up for the original event.

“We were able to refer to boys and men in women and girls sports, and how unfair this was and how dangerous that is,” said Snyder.

County officials agreed to update the library’s policies to ensure staff “shall not interfere with presentations or other speech by individuals or groups that have reserved meeting rooms, based on the content of such speech.”