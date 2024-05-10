Mike Johnson Promises to PROTECT Hired Gun Jack Smith Hours After He Survives Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate

House Speaker Mike Johnson says he will not defund hired gun Jack Smith just hours after he survived Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to vacate on Wednesday.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) on Wednesday moved to oust Speaker Mike Johnson.

MTG last month filed her motion to vacate against Speaker Johnson. She brought the resolution to the House floor on Wednesday.

The House speedily squashed MTG’s motion. Lawmakers voted to table the resolution: 359 “yeas” to 43 “nays” and 7 “presents”

Not only did Mike Johnson fund Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without committing funding to protect the US border, he also promised to protect hired gun Jack Smith.

This is after Jack Smith admitted he lied to the court and tampered with evidence related to his classified docs case against Trump.

“I triggered my Motion to Vacate yesterday because Mike Johnson refused to commit to defunding Special Council Jack Smith,” MTG said on Thursday. “Now, he’s not just saying he won’t defund it, he’s promising to PROTECT it.”

“If the Democrats saving Mike Johnson’s Speakership didn’t convince you he’s in fact their Speaker of the House, this should!” she added.

I triggered my Motion to Vacate yesterday because Mike Johnson refused to commit to defunding Special Council Jack Smith. Now, he’s not just saying he won’t defund it, he’s promising to PROTECT it. If the Democrats saving Mike Johnson’s Speakership didn’t convince you he’s in… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 9, 2024

Recall that Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to jail Trump shortly after the former president announced his 2024 White House run in November 2022.

Last June Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump in Florida on 37 federal charges related to classified documents lawfully stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Jack Smith also indicted Trump on 4 charges in DC related to January 6.

Both of Jack Smith’s cases against Trump are on hold right now so it would be the perfect time to defund his inquisition.

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday afternoon indefinitely postponed Jack Smith’s classified documents trial against Trump after the Special Counsel admitted to tampering with evidence.

The DC case against Trump is at a standstill as Trump’s immunity argument awaits a decision from the US Supreme Court.