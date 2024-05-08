Uniparty Wins: Speaker Johnson Survives Replacement Threat by Marjorie Taylor Greene

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) on Wednesday moved to oust Speaker Mike Johnson.

MTG last month filed her motion to vacate against Speaker Johnson. She brought the resolution to the House floor on Wednesday.

The House speedily squashed MTG’s motion. Lawmakers voted to table the resolution: 359 “yeas” to 43 “nays” and 7 “presents”

U.S. House tables Rep. Majorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) motion to vacate the chair, 359-43-7. pic.twitter.com/xuUpC0k0HY — CSPAN (@cspan) May 8, 2024

The Hill reported:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) moved to force a vote on ousting Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Wednesday, a momentous move that is all but certain to fail amid opposition from Democrats and conservative Republicans. Greene — who filed her motion to vacate against Johnson more than a month ago — called her resolution to the floor as privileged on Wednesday, forcing GOP leadership to move on the measure within two legislative days.

Last month Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) became the third Republican on board to oust Speaker Johnson.

Gosar previously joined Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie in their effort to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The House of Representatives previously advanced a foreign aid bill that allocates billions of dollars to Ukraine and Israel.

“Nearly 11 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border in the past three years. My congressional district in Arizona, ground zero for the invasion, is getting pummeled by the surge of lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have brought violent crime, deadly drugs, human trafficking and are depleting resources and services meant for U.S. citizens. In fact, every state has become a border state. Communities across the country are being ravaged, families are being destroyed and Americans in need are being ignored,” Gosar said.

He added, “Congress cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the consequence of Biden’s disastrous open border policies, nor can it idly wait for Biden to halt this invasion through executive fiat. Congress has the responsibility to solve this crisis.”