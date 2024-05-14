Merrick Garland and Chris Wray Proudly Announce Government Censorship Apparatus to Target “Cyber-Enabled Campaigns” and Censor Americans in Run-up to 2024 Election

Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Monday their latest plan to censor Americans under the guise of combatting “election threats.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland who is directly tied to the historic persecution of opposition candidate Donald J. Trump led the discussion today in Washington DC on election threats.

He should have mentioned his name first when he lectured on current election threats.

Merrick Garland today mentioned the DOJ and FBI’s work to protect elections from national security threats. Garland added, “It includes our National Security Division’s and the FBI’s work to protect our elections from national security threats, including malign foreign influence and cyber-enabled campaigns.”

Talk about gaslighting! These are three of the most controversial and corrupt officials in Washington DC today lecturing on clean elections.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) noted the convenient timing of this announcement by Garland and Wray.

Just last week the Biden regime was forced to dissolve and disband the unlawful DHS Intelligence Experts Group stacked with deep state partisans like James Clapper and John Brennan following a lawsuit by America First Legal and Ambassador Richard Grenell.

It took them only a week to announce their latest efforts to censor and silence Americans.

Convenient timing. When one facet of the Censorship Industrial Complex is shut down, a new one springs up. Always the same cast of characters in this game of whack-a-mole. We’ll root them out wherever they appear. https://t.co/A2evldS975 pic.twitter.com/uwYDgvTDBs — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 13, 2024

Cyber security expert Mike Benz then weighed in on this latest development by the government censorship complex.

Mike Benz: The trick here is all “misinformation narratives” are deemed to have a campaign behind them, & any US civilian who clicks the retweet button to amplify said narrative is deemed to be participating in said “campaign”

The trick here is all “misinformation narratives” are deemed to have a campaign behind them, & any US civilian who clicks the retweet button to amplify said narrative is deemed to be participating in said “campaign” https://t.co/FXbH8QeVSY — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) May 13, 2024

And off they go!

Mike Benz spoke to Lou Dobbs about the Government Censorship Complex earlier today.

Mike Benz: This is a really extraordinary scandal that really originated in the run-up to the 2020 election, where for the first time ever, the United States of America had a permanent domestic censorship office parked at CISA, as you mentioned, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at DHS, which used a really devious set to gain long-arm jurisdiction over opinions on the Internet. What they did is they said there’s this thing called critical infrastructure, which ranges from elections to public health to basically any sensitive policy issue. If you make a post online that undermines public faith and confidence in that critical infrastructure, then you are in effect committing a cyber security attack on US critical infrastructure, necessitating a DHS intervention by what way of censorship.

This really dirty trick of calling a cyber censorship, cybersecurity, is how DHS got involved in this business. DHS teamed up with the FBI in the 2020 election. They also created a series of cutouts in the private sector and the academic worlds to serve as the attack dogs for DHS content, for social media content DHS wanted taken down. This was an extraordinary scandal that burst open around 2022. There’s a preliminary scandal that burst open in about 2022.

My organization, FFO, was the tip of the spear in reporting all of that. There have been probably four or five Congressional hearings as well as three or four lawsuits about this. And one of them is currently awaiting a decision at the preliminary level at the Supreme Court. But because the Supreme Court stayed the injunction, DHS and the FBI were actually enjoined from being able to do what they’ve just done by the trial court and the appellate court because of a decision by those courts that this was in violation, an interim decision, that this was a violation of the First Amendment.

But the Supreme Court waived that, which is a standard procedure for them as they deliberate after the oral arguments and all the briefs have been filed. So the FBI and DHS are taking advantage of this lull period, awaiting a SCOTUS decision, to resume the same dirty work that they were doing in the 2020 election, which, I should add, culminated by their own arithmetic in 22 million tweets just on Twitter alone being categorized as terms of service violations under a new terms of service policy that only was installed because of DHS pressure. And they bragged on tape that this delegitimization of election processes policies wouldn’t have been in place without DHS pressure.

On @LouDobbs this week, I detailed:

1. The Resurrection Of CISA's Censor Shop

2. The Stakes Of The Biggest Supreme Court Case

3. The Blob's Use Of A "Boomerang" VS A "Knife" pic.twitter.com/1wLBKRJ3rJ — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) May 14, 2024

Mike Benz was speaking about the Supreme Court case Murthy vs. Missouri that includes The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft as one of five plaintiffs.