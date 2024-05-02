Megyn Kelly Wonders Why All The Campus Protesters Are So Sad and Ugly (VIDEO)

Megyn Kelly wants to know what many of us are thinking.

As anti-Israel protests continue to rage across America’s college campuses, the former Fox News anchor questioned why so many of the protesters look like they need to focus on themselves rather than issues in the Middle East.

“Why are they so unattractive? Why are the protesters so homely?” she asked.

“I think attractive smart people are not drawn to this nonsense. They are living their lives, being successful.”

Megyn Kelly states fact

While not all the students can be described as such, hundreds of protesters have been arrested as the demonstrations have ramped up in recent days and their mugshots released to the public.

Fun mugshots of campus protesters!

Having once been a thorn in the side of Donald Trump, Kelly has become a reliably sensible cultural commentator since leaving the mainstream media a few years ago.

Last month, she torched CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin (known for once masturbating in front of his colleagues) after he attacked the integrity of Justice Clarence Thomas as he was hearing the case for Donald Trump receiving presidential immunity.

“In oral argument today, Justice Thomas is minimizing the severity of the 1/6 insurrection at the Capitol. Perhaps that’s because his wife was part of the conspiracy,” Toobin wrote on the X platform. “What a disgrace that he’s sitting on this case.”

Hi Toobin – fyi you waived your right to use the term “disgraced” about other lawyers when you took your dick out of your pants and jerked off in front of your collleagues https://t.co/MZwP2r1QOT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 16, 2024

“Hi Toobin – fyi you waived your right to use the term “disgraced” about other lawyers when you took your dick out of your pants and jerked off in front of your collleagues,” she wrote.

