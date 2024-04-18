Megyn Kelly Humiliates Disgraced CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin After He Attacks Justice Clarence Thomas’s Integrity

Megyn Kelly did not mince her words when dealing with CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin.

As well as being a part of the left-wing commentariat, Toobin is notorious for an incident back in 2020 when he was caught masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues, claiming he did not know the camera was on.

Toobin took time off following the incident, before returning following the year. He officially exited the network in 2022, although has appeared regularly on the network since then. He remains determined rehabilitate his image and opine on the events of the day, even writing a book about right-wing extremism.

On Wednesday, Toobin attacked the integrity of Justice Clarence Thomas after he allegedly played down the significance of the January 6th protests against the 2020 election fraud.

“In oral argument today, Justice Thomas is minimizing the severity of the 1/6 insurrection at the Capitol. Perhaps that’s because his wife was part of the conspiracy,” Toobin wrote on the X platform. “What a disgrace that he’s sitting on this case.”

Megyn Kelly was having none of it.

“Hi Toobin – fyi you waived your right to use the term “disgraced” about other lawyers when you took your dick out of your pants and jerked off in front of your collleagues,” she responded.

As of time of writing, Kelly’s post had nearly three million views. Toobin, meanwhile, has locked his replies.