Megyn Kelly Schools Bill Maher on Hillary Clinton’s Election Denialism (VIDEO)

Bill Maher is obviously making the media rounds to promote a new book and he is talking to all sorts of people on the right. One night this week, he appeared on the Greg Gutfeld Show.

Then he appeared on the Megyn Kelly podcast. In one interesting exchange, Megyn gave Bill an education about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election denialism.

Bill insisted that Hillary conceded the race that night, as if that excuses everything that followed. Megyn correctly points out that Hillary then spent four years calling Trump an ‘illegitimate’ president. She even showed the clips to Maher.

Mediaite has the exchange:

As the two continued sparring on Trump’s claims of election fraud, the two clashed again on Hillary Clinton and comments she made about the 2016 presidential election. In 2019, she referred to Trump as an “illegitimate president” years after conceding her loss. Maher objected after Kelly referred to Clinton as an “election denier.” “She absolutely was the OG election denier,” Kelly declared. “First of all, she came out before the sun had risen to concede the election to Trump,” Maher said. “And then spent the next four years saying he was illegitimate, he was an illegitimate president,” Kelly added. Maher appeared to not know the “illegitimate” quote, but he argued she conceded the election, making the point moot. “Whether you’re interpreting her disappointment at losing it as the same thing as Trump not conceding it… it’s a tremendous false equivalency,” he said.

Here’s the clip:

Megyn Kelly triggers Bill Maher by calling Hillary Clinton the 'original election denier':

MK: "Hillary Clinton of course is the original election denier."

BM: "She's not an election denier."

MK: "Then spent the next 4 years saying he was an illegitimate president."

Try as he might, Bill Maher seems unable to let go of his leftist leanings. It’s good that he is trying to talk to people outside the liberal bubble, but he still has a way to go.

If you have any interest in watching more of their exchange, the full episode is below: