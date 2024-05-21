Bill Maher’s TDS Erupts on Gutfeld Show — Proves He’s Still a Die-Hard Lefty (VIDEO)

In a fiery showdown on “Gutfeld!”, FOX News’ late-night mischief-maker Greg Gutfeld squared off with HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher over former President Donald Trump, revealing Maher’s deep-seated liberal bias and inability to move beyond his Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

The episode, which also featured Dana Perino, Dr. Drew Pinsky, and Kat Timpf, initially promised a dialogue emphasizing the importance of bipartisan conversation.

Maher agreed with Gutfeld’s monologue about engaging with ideological opposites. However, the agreement was short-lived as Maher couldn’t resist diving into his usual anti-Trump rhetoric.

“I agree that it’s great that we’re talking. I agree that we agree on some things. We’re not exactly aligned on the most important things, which is basically Trump is someone who does not concede elections,” said Maher.

“That’s the most important thing. You don’t seem to see it that way. That’s the most important thing that’s going on in this country. He didn’t concede the last election. He’s not going to concede this election,” he added.

Gutfeld challenged Maher, pointing out that predicting future actions without evidence was speculative at best. However, Maher, fueled by his usual blend of sarcasm and disdain for conservative figures, doubled down on his accusations against Trump, even bringing up past controversies like the phone call to Georgia officials post-2020 election.

Maher: “But can you really picture this guy going, ‘You know what? I lost. That’s it.'”

Gutfeld: “He did. He left.”

Maher: “He left because he had to leave.”

Gutfeld: “Yes, because that’s how it works. What do you think? He’s going to board up the White House? Pull a straw dog with Dustin Hoffman?”

Maher: “I don’t know. Well, last time, he thought the other Republicans would back him up. When he called that guy in Georgia and said, ‘I need 11,000 votes. I want you to find them.'”

Gutfeld: “He said, ‘Find.’ He didn’t say create. He said, ‘Find.'”

Maher: “Well, that’s the same thing.”

Gutfeld: “No, it’s not. You don’t say on an Easter egg, ‘I want you to create some Easter eggs.'”

In late December 2020, President Trump made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to look at the concerning items that were revealed by his auditor. There was plenty of evidence at the time for a competent auditor or any man of integrity to know that the election was uncertifiable.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger’s office secretly recorded the phone call with President Trump, then lied about it later on when they leaked it to the far-left Washington Post.

Raffensperger’s office later leaked a fraudulent transcript of the call.

After they were later caught lying to the American public, The Washington Post outed SOS official Jordan Fuchs as their anonymous source for their garbage hit piece.

Fuchs provided the WaPo with a fraudulent Trump quote that the paper ran in an anti-Trump hit piece on January 9th. The story spread like wildfire.

They planned this to do the most damage to President Trump before Trump’s second sham impeachment trial in the US Senate.

Georgia Chairman of the Republican Party David Shafer later revealed that Raffensperger and Fuchs lied to the Washington Post about Trump, demanding that they “find the fraud.”

Then, after they leaked their version of the story to the Washington Post, they deleted the audio of the call. The far-left WaPo then retracted their bogus story.

WaPo wrote this correction: “Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.”… The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.”

The Secretary of State’s office secretly recorded the conversation, mischaracterized its contents to The Washington Post and then attempted to delete the recording. It was recently discovered in a laptop “trash” folder as part of an open records search. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) March 15, 2021

Dr. Drew attempted to mediate but found little success. The conversation veered into personal attacks and historical grievances, highlighting Maher’s inability to detach from his preconceived notions about Trump.

Gutfeld: “It does feel personal about Trump with Bill.”

Maher: “It’s not.”

Gutfeld: “It feels that way.”

Maher: “He did sue me.”

Gutfeld: “Did he sue you? I didn’t know that.”

Maher: “Yes, he sued me because I said he possibly was the son of an orangutan. Because we showed the picture, the hair color looks exactly like an orangutan.”

Drew: “You know what’s interesting as far as it pertains to orange? He’s always been the stand-up politician, right? But now he’s heading towards Carrot Top. Some of that stuff he’s doing at the podium with the TikToks and everything. He’s really becoming a comedian at the podium.”

Gutfeld: “Well, you know what? He realizes that he’s winning. I think that’s bothering you, Bill.”

Maher: “Well, it is bothering me because, again, he’s an insurrectionist who doesn’t believe in democracy. So of course, it’s bothering me. And, of course, he’s also insane, criminal, and stupid.”

