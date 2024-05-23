Majority of Likely 2024 Voters Prefer Deporting Illegal Aliens Over Granting Amnesty

The majority of likely 2024 voters prefer deporting illegal aliens over granting them amnesty, according to a new poll released this week.

A survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports found that a 54 percent majority of likely voters support a policy to mass deport all illegal aliens, including 36 percent of voters who “strongly” support it.

There are an estimated 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the United States.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that, if given a choice between two candidates, one of whom favored granting amnesty to illegal aliens and one of whom favored deporting all illegal aliens, 52% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for the candidate who favored deportation,” the pollsters found. “Thirty-six percent (36%) would vote for the candidate who favored amnesty, while 12% are undecided.”

Breitbart News reports:

Working and lower-middle class Americans, those most likely to compete for jobs against illegal aliens, remain highly supportive of deportations. Nearly 60 percent of those likely voters who are not college-educated said they support deporting illegal aliens. At the same time, those Americans most likely to hire illegal aliens for below-market wages are the most opposed to such a deportation policy. A wide majority, 63 percent, of those earning $200,000 or more a year said they do not support deporting illegal aliens. Fewer than 4-in-10 likely voters said they oppose mass deportations of illegal aliens.

The report noted that there is also a wide gap in support along economic lines. It states, “likely voters making $30,000 to $50,000 a year said by a 55-percent majority that they oppose amnesty, as are 51 percent of those earning $50,000 to $100,000. Conversely, almost 6-in-10 likely voters earning $200,000 or more support amnesty for illegal aliens.”

Rasmussen polled 1,072 U.S. likely voters from May 12-14, 2024. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.