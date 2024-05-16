Leftists Being Leftists: Far Left City Councilor of Youth, Children, and Family Forced to Step Down in Spain After He Was Caught Eating His Own Sh*t on Video

You just knew this was coming…

Far left councilor Daniel Gómez del Barrio stepped down from the Illescas city council after he posted photos and video of himself eating his own sh*t.

Daniel Gómez del Barrio is a member of the PSOE, the country’s main leftist party in Spain, whose leader is currently the Prime Minister.

Daniel was the councilor of Youth, Children, and Family on the city council.

The video of Daniel Gomez del Barrio eating sh*t was leaked online. The mayor fired him In April.

Daniel wanted described his desire to be a whore and used as a urinal.

The Publica reported:

A report from French news source FDS claimed that the politician was offering himself up for sexual use, and described himself as wanting to be “exposed, humiliated, degraded.” He also described his desire to “eat c*cks, be a whore, and be used as a urinal,” with El Diairo also claiming he referred to himself as a “sexual slave.”

According to ABC Spain, Gómez reported the leaking of the photographs and videos to the police, who began investigating the matter. He attended the February council meeting “with total normality,” where the leaks were only a “residual issue,” a source told ABC Spain. However, on March 22, more photographs of the councillor began to spread around the town during the traditional Palm Sunday celebrations, and “nothing else was talked about” by the residents of the small community.

Earlier this week a leftist Martin Neumaier, a candidate from the Free Democratic Party (FDP), a liberal party in Germany, was caught on video licking public urinals on video and singing the Nazi-era anthem while using an anal dildo.

DISGUSTING: German Leftist Politician Films Himself Licking Public Toilets in Railway Station and Other Abhorrent Sexual Acts (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

