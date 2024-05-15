DISGUSTING: German Leftist Politician Films Himself Licking Public Toilets in Railway Station and Other Abhorrent Sexual Acts (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

DISCLAIMER: This article includes descriptions of disgusting and abhorrent behavior that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Martin Neumaier, a candidate from the Free Democratic Party (FDP), a liberal party in Germany, has been caught in a series of deeply disturbing and sexually explicit acts broadcasted online.

Multiple pornographic videos featuring Neumaier were taken down from social media X after they breached the site’s Terms of Service.

The Publica reported that Neumaier is seen in one video singing the forbidden first verse of the Nazi-era German national anthem while using an anal dildo.

This appalling behavior is only the tip of the iceberg concerning Neumaier’s online activities.

Another video shows him inserting a feces-covered dildo into himself before smearing it on a Quran

The Publica reported: “The politician and personal trainer is also seen expressing his wishes to “rape to death” one of the 12 wives of the Prophet Mohammed, which may warrant criminal charges for inciting hatred and religious defamation under Germany’s criminal code.”

“Other now-deleted videos of the disturbed politician show him with feces under his nose, roleplaying as the former chancellor of the German Reich, Adolf Hitler. “I have a Hitler beard made of shit,” exclaims Neumaier, revealing his home address to his viewers,” the news outlet added.

Adding to the litany of repugnant acts, another video shows Neumaier in a public restroom licking a urinal and toilet seat, followed by kissing a toilet brush as a form of “punishment.”

WATCH: (Warning: The video is highly explicit and disturbing. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.)