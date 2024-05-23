THE LEFT CAN’T MEME: Biden Campaign Wants to Hire a ‘Meme Manager’ to Win Over Young Voters

As polls consistently show Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is on course for defeat by Donald Trump in November, his advisors want to hire a “meme manager” to help win over young voters.

Everyone already knows that the left can’t meme. In fact, they are so bad that one barely ever sees left-wing memes because they are neither true nor funny.

However, the Biden campaign wants to change this by replacing some of their few successes, including the “Dark Brandon” meme that they chose to embrace.

In a job posting on Daybook, the Biden campaign frames the position as a Partner Manager, Content and Meme Pages.

The listing states:

The Biden for President (BFP) campaign is looking for a Partner Manager to join the Digital Partnerships team. In this role, you will initiate and manage day-to-day operations in engaging the internet’s top content and meme pages. The ideal candidate for this role is passionate about bringing political content to voters where they already are on the internet. They have a deep interest in politics and thrive in a fast-paced environment. This position is full-time and based in Wilmington, DE.

The Washington Times suggests that the position is part of an effort to win over young voters:

Memes have played a big part in how presidential candidates have tried to get the word out about their campaigns. The Biden campaign has lovingly adopted “Dark Brandon,” a meme that portrays an alter-ego of President Biden that was created after a reporter misheard chants of “F—- Joe Biden” as “Let’s Go, Brandon” as she was interviewing race winner Brandon Brown at the Talladega racetrack for the Xfinity series in 2021. … The adoption of memes could be seen as a way to engage with Gen Z voters, the youngest group that can vote in the upcoming election. Mr. Biden is struggling to reach the demographic. A CNN poll from late April showed that Mr. Trump leads Mr. Biden among younger voters ages 18-34 by 11 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup, even though younger voters typically lean Democratic.

The job listing led to amusing reactions across social media, as various individuals put themselves forward for the role.

lol. Where do I apply for Meme Manager? pic.twitter.com/XMUxuua827 — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) May 22, 2024

Biden campaign to hire Meme manager; because the Left can’t meme. pic.twitter.com/grk76uAqFL — RoamingRN (@roaming_rn) May 22, 2024

Whoever the Biden campaign end up hiring, they better hope they are extremely talented. Because the only thing worse than no memes are bad memes.