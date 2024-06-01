LAWFARE: George Soros’ Heir Alex Soros Urges Democrats to Consistently Call Trump as a “Convicted Felon at Every Opportunity”

It has always been about this. President Trump is up in the polls, and the Republican base is coalescing around him.

The globalist elites are in a panic. Trump is the greatest threat to their power over humanity in the civilized world. Something must be done.

On Thursday, President Trump became a political prisoner under the Biden regime.

Alex Soros, the son of the infamous leftist financier George Soros, has made an appeal to Democrats.

His directive? To relentlessly label former President Donald Trump as a “convicted felon” at every possible turn.

In a post dripping with far-left rhetoric, Alex Soros wrote, “Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity.”

“Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country!” Soros added.

This brazen call to action highlights the Soros agenda of incessant character assassination.

They want him gone – no matter the cost.

Alex Soros tweeted out an obvious threat against President Trump earlier this year.

Alex shared a post from the far-left The Atlantic that features a bullet hole and a sum of $47. “Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them,” the caption reads.

The Soros family’s influence extends deep into the American justice system, which has funded and installed more than 70 district attorneys across the United States, including Alvin Bragg and Fani Willis.

Their goal? To undermine the American justice system and advance their radical agenda.