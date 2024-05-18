Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Donuts if You Dress Like Dolly Parton on Saturday

Krispy Kreme is celebrating a new collaboration with Dolly Parton by giving out free donuts to people who dress like Dolly Parton on Saturday, May 18.

Anyone who attends one of the donut shops while “Dolly’d Up” will get a free original glazed.

USA Today reports:

The offer is available for “anyone ‘Dolly’d Up’ – from being totally Dolly decked out to wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merch,” the doughnut giant said in the news release. Fans not dressed up like Parton can receive a free original glazed doughnut by singing a favorite Dolly song, according to Krispy Kreme.

The “Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection” will be served to customers in a limited-edition custom dozens box.

The collection features:

Dolly Dazzler Doughnut – an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.

Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping.

Banana Puddin’ Pie – an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding KREME, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.

Chocolate Crème Pie – an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

“Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Parton said in a Krispy Kreme press release. “These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!”

“Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton have a special thing in common – we both love to share joy!” added Dave Skena, global chief brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

“It was a joy – and an honor – to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature doughnut collection. These doughnuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself,” Skena continued.