Kevin O’Leary Slams Biden Over Student Loan Debt Bailouts: ‘It’s Unfair’ (VIDEO)

Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank recently slammed the Biden administration over their latest round of ‘forgiveness’ of student loan debt, calling it unfair and un-American.

O’Leary points out that it’s a slap in the face to people who didn’t go to college as well as people who paid off their student loans.

He is correct on both counts.

FOX News reports:

Kevin O’Leary torches Biden student loan handout as ‘unfair’ and ‘un-American’: ‘I really really hate this’ “Shark Tank” host and business leader Kevin O’Leary railed against the Biden administration’s latest round of student debt handouts after the White House announced it would relieve debt for more than 160,000 borrowers. “I hate this, I really, really hate this,” O’Leary said Wednesday on “The Story.” “This is a very difficult pill to swallow for people that understand when you borrow money you have to pay it back,” he added. “Particularly, for those who do not understand why a selected group of individuals in history get a free ride. This is so un-American, it is so unfair, it is so inconsistent with the values we made people for over 100 years understand.”… “I am a taxpayer, I don’t like this,” O’Leary said. “I don’t think it is fair. It is un-American in a sense that there are many people who have already paid back their student loans and cohorts in the past, those in the future that still may not get this. People that never got to go to college because they figured they could not afford it, it is so unfair.”

See the video below:

Kevin O'Leary: This student loan debt forgiveness is unfair and unamerican. This is free money from a helicopter when we're trying to tame inflation. We teach everybody in America you've gotta pay back your debts. But not you 5 million, you're off the hook. I hate this. pic.twitter.com/xTFRhP9Fli — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) May 22, 2024

Everyone knows this is really about Biden trying to buy votes with our money.