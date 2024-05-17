JUSTICE: Christian Teacher Fired For Refusing to Use Students’ Preferred Pronouns Wins Massive Settlement From California School District

A former high school teacher who was fired for refusing to use students’ preferred pronouns has been awarded a $360,000 settlement from the Jurupa Unified School District in California.

The lawsuit, filed in May 2023 by Advocates for Faith and Freedom, was a response to the firing of Jessica Tapia, a gym teacher who refused to follow the district’s pronoun policy back in 2022.

Tapia’s refusal was based on her Christian beliefs, which she cited as the reason for not accommodating students’ gender identities.

BREAKING: @JurupaUSD in California paid $360,000 to former teacher Jessia Tapia who was fired for refusing to use preferred pronouns. No teacher should be unjustly fired for refusing to bow down to radical gender ideology. Justice is served! pic.twitter.com/HxYJ1GYl4q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2024

The San Francisco Chronicle reports:

The Jurupa Valley Unified School District agreed Tuesday to pay $285,000 to former high school gym teacher Jessica Tapia and $75,000 to her lawyers at Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative religious nonprofit. The settlement said it was not an admission of wrongdoing by district officials, but Tapia’s lawyers proclaimed a victory for religious rights.