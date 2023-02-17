Christian Teacher Is Fired For Refusing To Hide Kids’ “Gender Transitions” And “Preferred Pronouns” From Parents – “I Couldn’t Be Christian And A Teacher” (VIDEO)

Jurupa Valley, California- Being a Christian and standing up to the radical left can get you fired as a teacher in California. A devout Christian teacher revealed in an interview with Fox News Digital this week that she was fired for refusing to hide from parents their children’s “gender transitions,” which she said went against her Christian faith.

Jessica Tapia, who previously worked for the Jurupa Valley High School as a physical education teacher, said it was school policy for teachers to conceal children’s “gender transitions” and “preferred pronouns” from their parents. This left her with a decision on whether to abide by the school’s immoral code or stay true to her faith.

I knew immediately, like in my gut, in my heart, in my soul, that there was a decision I had to make because, you know, these two things were totally butting heads,” Tapia told Fox News Digital. “I essentially had to pick one. Am I going to obey the district in the directive that are not lining up with… my own beliefs, convictions and faith? Or am I going to stay true…, choose my faith, choose to be obedient to… the way the Lord has called me to live. And so it was crazy to be in the position where I realized that I couldn’t be a Christian and a teacher.“

VIDEO:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News Digital reviewed a notice under Superintendent Trenton Hansen’s letterhead which confirmed Tapia’s allegation. The district claimed they would not respect Tapia’s Christian beliefs which forbade her from lying to the parents and they would terminate her.

“Consequentially, the District will release you from your employment effective at the end of the day on January 31, 2023,” the notice said.

“The district cannot accommodate your religious beliefs that… prohibit you from maintaining a student’s gender identity and refraining from disclosing a student’s gender identity from his/her/their parent(s)/guardians.”

The school is essentially placing a student’s “privacy” regarding a subject they have no clue about over parental rights.

Tapia told the Fox News Digital that the school had no right to bar parents from “pertinent information about the well-being” of their children. “We’re talking about 12, 13, 14, and 15-year-olds,” she said.

The former teacher added that she also defied district policy by refusing to allow “male genitals” in female locker rooms.

“I don’t believe in my faith that that’s how God’s calling us to love by affirming those lies and confusion,” Tapia said. “I believe firmly that God created man and woman, and you are who he made you to be. And when someone has confusion about that, I believe that’s lies and confusion from the devil.”

Tapia told the network she intends to sue the school district for religious discrimination and has retained an attorney at the Pacific Justice Institute.